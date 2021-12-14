Daily briefing: Gujarat books Missionaries of Charity on charge of conversion; UK reports first death due to Omicron

The Big Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 339-crore Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, where he said that it is a testament to a resurgent nation bridging its ancient civilisation and modernity. He also congratulated the UP government and described Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a “karmayogi” for completing the project.

Only in the Express

What had started as a daughter’s amateurish effort to save her two-times Olympic gold medal winner father’s hockey stories for posterity turned into an ambitious documentary project that saw her travel to Lahore to meet his dear friend and former Punjab teammate from undivided India, Shahzada Shahrukh.

From the Front Page

In the first major attack on security forces in Kashmir since the abrogation of J&K’s special status, militants attacked a police bus in a highly fortified neighbourhood of Srinagar, killing two policemen and injuring 14 others, some of them critically. Police said the attack was carried out by an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). According to official figures, 19 policemen have been killed in militant attacks in the Valley this year.

Hours after the UK declared an “Omicron emergency” and decided to start booster doses for those over 18 years, the country reported the first death of a person infected with the new Covid variant. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that as of now, scientists were not sure whether the Omicron caused less or severe symptoms than the Delta variant.

The Missionaries of Charity, an organisation founded by Mother Teresa, has been booked under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, for allegedly “hurting Hindu religious sentiments” and “luring towards Christianity young girls” in a shelter home it runs in Vadodara city. The organisation has rejected the charge. They are also accused of serving the girls non-vegetarian food despite being Hindus.

Must Read

Faced with a barrage of criticism, including in the Lok Sabha, over a comprehension passage in the Class 10 English Board exam held on Sunday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), expressing regret over the “unfortunate incident”, dropped the passage and said full marks would be awarded to all students for the accompanying questions. The Board also said that it would review its question paper-setting process.

As the protest by the 12 Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha entered the third week, there is unease among many of them over the lack of a united and aggressive floor strategy. The MPs were upset that Opposition members allowed the Government to carry out its legislative business. Sources said differences had cropped up last week itself after Opposition parties decided to suspend its protest for the second straight day as a mark of respect to Gen Bipin Rawat.

Vishal Shah, the man in charge of everything to do with Metaverse at Meta, gave us a peek into the future of the internet. “Not a new internet, not a new set of protocols, not an entirely new foundation, but a new way to experience the Internet,” he said in an interview with The Indian Express.

“We had named her Harnaaz which means everyone’s pride. Today she has proved that.” We caught up with the family of Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought home the Miss Universe title after 21 years.

And Finally…

Delhi confidential: Amid increasing complaints from Opposition members that ministers are not giving proper replies in Question Hour, Speaker Om Birla on Monday had to call out repeatedly to the ministers to get their attention to reply to supplementary questions. First it was Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, who was engaged in a discussion with his junior minister, Bishweswar Tudu. “Mantriji…mantriji…” Birla called out. It took almost a half-a-minute for Munda to respond. Munda later said he was discussing the reply. Later it was Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was engrossed in reading his files. He also had to be called out for his reply. Someone from the Opposition camp was heard quipping that no minister is attentive in the House.