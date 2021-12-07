Daily Briefing: Shah says Nagaland killings ‘a case of mistaken identity’; revelations from interrogation of AugustaWestland scam accused

The Big Story

Expressing regret over the incident in Nagaland in which civilians were killed by security personnel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament Monday that “a team of 21 para-commandos of Indian Army laid an ambush” for insurgents in Mon district on December 4 evening but “it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity”. He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and directed to complete the investigation within one month.

Even as Nagaland police filed a suo motu FIR against the security forces saying their intention was “to murder and injure civilians”, the father of a miner who died in the ambush wants the Army officer who led the operation identified and punished.

In part-4 of The Indian Express series on the key revelations from the ED’s interrogation of middleman Christian Mitchel, a key accused in the AugustaWestland scam, we look at how arms agents operated in Delhi, each trying to corner procurement contracts. “In the Hyatt on the sixth-floor business lounge there were too many companies listening. So often after work we would review in my flat the past day’s work,” he said. Michel claimed AgustaWestland lobbyists were helped by Israelis.

Ahead Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India and Russia signed a contract for the manufacture of nearly 6 lakh AK-203 rifles. The deal is worth over Rs 5,000 crore and the rifles will be produced under a joint venture in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The two countries also signed an agreement for military technology cooperation for the next decade — from 2021 to 2031.

An FIR was lodged against managers of two schools in UP’s Muzaffarnagar Sunday over the alleged molestation of 17 students of Class 10 of a private recognised school, who were taken from home on the pretext of a CBSE practical exam. Both are yet to be arrested, more than a fortnight after the alleged incident. Sources said the two accused got away with the crime as the parents are very poor and did not question the girls being taken away for an exam.

Dates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be announced but the battle of poll slogans and songs is already underway. From BJP’s ‘Kaam damdar’ to SP’s ‘Akhilesh aaiye’, we look how the parties are getting their message across to voters and boosting their cadre morale with catchy song lyrics aimed at opponents.

AT 73, Ghulam Nabi Azad is an unlikely rebel. But the old Gandhi family loyalist has now put the party on notice with a series of rallies across Jammu and Kashmir. With many Congress leaders joining him at his meetings, and 20 of his loyalists quitting party posts recently seeking a change in leadership in the UT, speculation is brewing about Azad’s future plans.

Meanwhile, in election-bound Goa, the TMC and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) formally entered into a pre-poll alliance. MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said: “We will contest the upcoming election in an alliance with the TMC..The agenda is to keep the BJP and the Congress out (of power).

Besides their incredible ten-for, spinners Ajaz Patel and Anil Kumble have something else in common. Their feats were captured by the same ‘slip’ cameraperson, Taqi Raza. Speaking with The Indian Express, Raza recounts Kumble’s epochal moment against Pakistan 22 years ago and tells us how he struggled hard to check his emotions when Patel took the final wicket.