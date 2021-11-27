Daily Briefing: WHO designates new coronavirus strain as ‘variant of concern’; Yogi government’s big infra race before polls

Good morning,

Big Story

Fears that a new, fast-spreading coronavirus variant could potentially be more dangerous than even the Delta variant prompted several countries to impose restrictions on travel from affected regions, and caused stock markets across the globe to crash. By evening, the World Health Organisation had designated this variant, B.1.1.529, as a “variant of concern”, and given it the name Omicron. The variant was detected in two more countries, Israel and Belgium. Botswana and Hong Kong are the other countries where the variant has been found.

International scheduled commercial flights to and from India will resume December 15 onward after a 21-month ban. While the move could potentially bring down fares on some high-volume flight routes, this comes at a time when international travel faces fresh uncertainty because of the new Covid-19 variant. The government also released a list of ‘at-risk’ countries, and the nature of resumption of international scheduled flights will depend on whether a country is present in this list.

Only in the Express

Following the change in stance towards cryptocurrencies by the Centre, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: “No state was going to let go of its power to assert control over the monetary system. The sustenance of state-sponsored fiat money is one of the great achievements of modern state formation, and the foundation of its power and legitimacy.”

Despite a biodiversity report from the Wildlife Institute of India warning that the forests in Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Aranya Coal Field, (an idea of the then UPA government) should be declared a “no-go area”, the state government is pushing for permission to start phase II of mining in the PEKB coal block, in the same area, records reviewed by The Indian Express show. The PEKB — Parsa (East) and Kete Basan — coal block is owned by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited and run by Adani Enterprises.

From the Front Page

Slamming the Opposition over its boycott of the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that over time, politics has compromised the value of “nation-first” to such an extent that he doubts if the present lot of leaders will be able to draft “even one page of the Constitution” by setting aside differences. Many Opposition parties including the Congress, TMC, RJD, DMK, Left parties and the AAP, stayed away from the event.

A falling fertility rate and a surge in their bank accounts point to the growing empowerment of women but when it comes to attitudes regarding domestic violence, the latest National Family Health Survey shows the distance that needs to be travelled. Responses to the question, “In your opinion, is a husband justified in hitting or beating his wife…,” from as many as 18 states and Jammu and Kashmir are telling. Of the women surveyed, Telangana led with 83.8 per cent of them saying that men are justified to beat their wives.

Must Read

Days after PM Modi announced that the contentious farm laws will be repealed, protestors gathered at Delhi’s Singhu border sang songs, danced on tractors and held community feasts to celebrate the completion of one year since the protests first began. Many of them, from Punjab and Haryana, were visiting for the first time. Jaspal Singh, a farmer from Patiala, who visited the site with his son and grandson, said: “I want them to remember that only farmers were able to fight a successful battle against the Prime Minister and the government.”

The current system of admissions at Delhi University has “issues” that needed to be addressed, DU Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said in an interview with The Indian Express, pointing out that different school boards marked students differently creating a discrepancy. “We cannot ignore the performances of students of different boards, like Uttar Pradesh Board… They are not liberal vis-à-vis other boards,” he said.

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls right around the corner, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is racing against time to showcase the state’s many infrastructure projects — the most recent of which was the Noida International Airport, whose foundation was laid by PM Modi in Jewar on Thursday. From the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project, to the Bundelkhand and Ganga Expressways — we take a look at some of these multi-crore projects.

And Finally

Despite several international touring teams scrambling to get out of South Africa after a new variant of Covid-19 was detected, India is yet to press the panic button. The India ‘A’ cricket team is currently touring the country, playing their first four-day game at Bloemfontein, while the senior India team is set to fly out to South Africa after their ongoing home series against New Zealand.

Delhi Confidential: To mark Himachal Pradesh’s 50th statehood, the state government is planning to organise a “Run For Himachal”, from Rajghat to Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi, on December 5, in collaboration with the state’s residents living in the National Capital Region. It is learnt that BJP national president J P Nadda, who is from Himachal Pradesh, will flag off the run.

