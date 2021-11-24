Daily Briefing: Government plans Bill to bar private cryptocurrency; Jharkhand’s migrant control room, and more

Good morning,

This winter session of Parliament will the government table a Bill seeking to prohibit “all private cryptocurrencies in India”. However, “certain exceptions” will be made to “promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”. Interestingly, no significant movement was witnessed in the prices of cryptocurrencies following the announcement.

A day before the Union Cabinet meets to kickstart the process for repeal of the three new farm laws, Anil Ghanwat, one of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on the laws, urged the court to release the panel’s report. “After the Government’s decision to repeal the farm laws in the coming Winter Session of Parliament, the Committee’s Report is no longer relevant with regard to those laws but there are suggestions in the Report on farmers’ issues that are of great public interest,” he said.

India is working towards an indigenously developed 6G technology with the aim to launch it either by 2023-end or early 2024, Minister for Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a webinar organised by the Financial Times and The Indian Express. Apart from 6G, the launch of indigenous 5G is also on the cards, the minister said, with the development of core software for the technology to be completed by the third quarter of next year.

In a sign of rising consumer sentiment, RBI data showed that credit disbursement during the festive season this year has surpassed credit disbursement seen in the last three years. What has fuelled this growth is the decline in Covid cases from September this year. With the anticipated third wave remaining muted, businesses opened, and lockdown curbs were lifted across the country.

Arguing that the pace of transition to cleaner energy sources in India must be viewed in light of “national circumstances”, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has said that the use of coal in power generation or industrial activities may rise “in absolute terms”, but would decline as a percentage of the overall mix. Yadav was explaining the reasons for India’s intervention to get the term “phase-out” of coal changed to “phase-down” in the final agreement of the Glasgow climate conference.

It started as a call centre to help workers in other states with food and money as the first Covid curbs came into force early last year. Today, the Jharkhand Migrant Control Room has become a lifeline for their families, too — bringing back stranded workers, helping them get outstanding salaries, and coordinating the return of bodies of those who lost their lives in other states.

Ahead of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in the first week of December, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared the long-pending proposal for a deal with Russia to manufacture 6 lakh AK 203 assault rifles for the Army in India, sources said. The deal had been stuck over several points for nearly two years, including negotiations over technology transfer.

As Punjab continues to reel under debt, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal promised that if voted to power, the party will transfer Rs 1,000 every month to the account of every woman aged 18 or above. But how much will this cost? If AAP does form the government and implements the promise, then paying Rs 1,000 crore per month to an estimated 1 crore women would translate into Rs 12,000 crore per year.

Frozen somewhere between the past and present, Kanpur’s Green Park stadium looks the age, but makes no pretensions of blushful youth. But it still likes basking in the glorious tales of its youth. It might not be the grandest of venues, or the most modern one around, or even the most relevant one, but it’s chaotic charm is unmatched. What the locals call the “rooh.” “No selfies, no cameras, but the memories we have are as clear and beautiful as the highest resolution pictures,” says former cricketer and first-class umpire Sunil Chaturvedi.

Delhi Confidential: It is not common for a defence minister to be present at an event at any foreign embassy/ high commission. But on Monday, Rajnath Singh attended the Bangladesh Armed Forces Day event at the High Commission in Delhi.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at the Data Protection Bill. The conversation ranges from the bill’s origin and its purpose to the recommendations made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee along with the concerns surrounding the bill.

