Daily Briefing: In Rajasthan reshuffle, Congress eyes 2023 state polls; No let-up in pollution, Delhi schools to remain shut

Big Story

Fifteen new ministers were inducted into Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet on Sunday, including four Dalits, three tribals and three women, one of whom is from the minority community. The party’s message throughout the day was to put up a united front and keep the house in order in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

The cabinet expansion is yet another instance of a decisive intervention by the Congress high command. In the reshuffle, through which the party has tried to create a new leadership, there are multiple messages to all the stakeholders. To Gehlot, it is that running of the government cannot be a one-man show. On the other hand, the expansion is not Pilot-centric either.

Only in Express

India is in close touch with leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) countries to invite them for the Republic day celebrations next year. Sources said feelers have been sent through the “appropriate channels” to the leaders of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan, after which the guest list will be finalised.

In an Idea Exchange, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh talks about his “legacy” of fulfilling his 2017 manifesto promises, lays out plans for his new party, and says he believes Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have grown into their Congress role, and repeats his fears for Punjab security.

With an aim to ensure better convergence between the Centre and states on social security schemes for informal sector workers, the e-Shram portal, a worker database launched this year, will be linked to Unnati, a proposed labour-matching platform. With over 8.43 crore workers already registered on e-Shram, work is set to begin in 6-8 weeks, an official said.

From the Front Page

As the Centre prepares to repeal the farm laws, farm unions wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they would continue to protest until their demands, especially a legal mandate for MSP, are accepted. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will hold a mahapanchayat in Lucknow today, where several leaders, including Rakesh Tikait will be present.

In an apparent reference to China, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that “some irresponsible nations” are coming up with “new and inappropriate interpretations” of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) due to “hegemonic tendencies”, and that this was creating obstacles to a stable maritime order based on rules.

Must Read

Schools in Delhi will remain shut, and officials working in the state government and corporations will continue to work from home as air quality in the city remains in the ‘very poor’ range. Over the next few days, air quality in Delhi is expected to remain in the ‘poor’ category, and is expected to fall into the ‘very poor’ category again later in the week.

Things have been heating up between the Trinamool Congress and BJP in Tripura ahead of the civic body polls. The latest flashpoint came on Sunday after actor and TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh was arrested on charges of promoting enmity between people, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. An FIR was also registered against her for allegedly disturbing a municipal poll rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday.

The newly opened Chipi Airport in Sindhudurg has an unexpected problem — 25 to 30 golden jackals have been regularly straying onto the runway. Unable to keep them away, local forest office and airport authorities are seeking permission to capture and translocate the animals to a new habitat. A flight from Mumbai had to be delayed when the animals were spotted on the runway.

And Finally…

Having arrived in 1998 as a diplomatic gift from Zimbabwe to the Indian President, Shankar — a 27-year-old African elephant — is the only one of its kind at the Delhi Zoo. It has spent over two decades in an enclosure at the zoo alone, far away from its natural home of the Savanna grasslands of Africa. The Delhi Zoo is now exploring options — either finding a mate for the animal or asking the Zimbabwe government if they want to take the elephant back — to end its prolonged isolation.

Delhi Confidential

The political temperature in Delhi is set to rise with the arrival of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Before Banerjee flies in, several MPs of the party have been instructed to reach the national capital to possibly launch a dharna against the arrest of its leader Saayoni Ghosh in Tripura, where civic polls are scheduled later this week.

Podcast

On this episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, journalists Raakhi Jagga and Amil Bhatnagar, who have been covering the farmers’ movement since it began a year ago, discuss how the laws will be repealed, important highlights from the protest, the role of women in it, and their own experiences as journalists covering a mass protest like this one.

