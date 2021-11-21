Daily Briefing: Work begins to repeal farm laws; 5 Pilot loyalists to join Gehlot Cabinet in Rajasthan

Good morning,

Big News

Even as the process of repealing the three new farm laws began, the body spearheading the farmer protest said it will continue the agitation to get “all demands” fulfilled. Farmers have been demanding for statutory guarantee for a fair MSP, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, among others. The body also appealed to farmers to gather in large numbers at protest sites on November 26, exactly a year after they first showed up at Delhi’s borders.

Only in the Express

Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union, also made it clear that farmers would not leave the protest site anytime soon. “We are not going back before we see the farm laws getting repealed in Parliament and then we will start our discussions on MSP. The big question mark now is on the MSP,” Tikait told The Sunday Express.

P Chidambaram writes on his relationship with Hinduism: “Hinduism does not have One Church, One Pope, One Prophet, One Holy Book or One Ritual. There are many of each, and a Hindu is free to choose among the many or reject all. Some scholars have argued that one can be a Hindu as well as a believer or an agnostic or an atheist!”

From the Front Page

About 16 months after the Congress government in Rajasthan survived a rebellion led by then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the state government will see a Cabinet rejig with some key supporters of Pilot being inducted. While Pilot loyalists Ramesh Meena and Vishwendra Singh will return to the Ministry, Brijendra Singh Ola, Hemaram Choudhary and Murarilal Meena will make an entry.

In its detailed order granting bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan; Arbaaz Merchant; and model Munmun Dhamecha, the Bombay High Court has said that there was “hardly any positive evidence” to show conspiracy between the accused as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The court also said that “nothing objectionable” was noticed in the WhatsApp chats allegedly recovered from Aryan’s phone to suggest that there was a conspiracy.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was at the centre of a new row after he called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai” (elder brother) who had showered him “a lot of love”. He made the remark while being greeted by a Pakistani official at the Kartarpur Corridor border crossing. The BJP slammed Sidhu for his remark, calling him “Congress’s agent for Pakistan”.

Must Read

Days after PM Modi announced that the three contentious farm laws are being repealed, we speak to some of the farmers and their families who have camped out at Delhi’s borders, waiting and fighting for this very moment. First, we take a look at Duggan, the village in Sangrur district of Punjab, where the spark that led to the larger, nationwide protest was first lit. Then, we speak to the daughter of Dhanna Singh, who died on his way to the Delhi Chalo morcha last year.

For the first time since 2014, the Pakistan men’s junior hockey team reached Delhi on Saturday to participate in the Junior Hockey World Cup. The World Cup is being held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5. This seems to be India and Pakistan’s latest attempt at people-to-people engagement, days after it reopened the Kartarpur corridor.

One of six hard disks recovered from laptops belonging to hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, 26, who is at the centre of an alleged Bitcoin-for-bribes controversy that has hit Karnataka politics in recent weeks, has revealed data of a hack carried out at the e-procurement cell of the state government where Rs 11.5 crore was stolen by a hacker gang in 2019.

And Finally

From a small-town boy in Masaan, to a mutineer in Sardar Udham, an Army major in Uri to Field Marshal in the upcoming Sam Bahadur — in just six years, Kaushal has displayed consistency in craft through a variety of roles. In an interview with the Sunday Express, Kaushal delves into his journey in the film industry and how he has been able to cement his reputation as a dependable leading actor through his character-driven roles.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose