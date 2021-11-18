Daily Briefing: ASER survey findings, Gurdwaras offer space for namaz in Gurgaon, and more

Good morning,

The Big Story

Capturing the transition in the education system in the country against the backdrop of Covid-19, the latest Annual Status of Education Report reveals that enrollment of children in government schools has leapt from 65.8 per cent to 70.3 per cent over the last year. The trend of more students depending on tuition classes, which came up in the 2020 ASER survey as well, holds — with the share rising from 32.5 per cent to 39.2 per cent, as families seek external support due to the prolonged closure of schools, states the report.

Only in the Express

Following the BJP’s defeat in the recent Himachal Pradesh by-elections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur faced criticism. In an interview with The Indian Express, Thakur admitted that the party — which he felt could have been overconfident — and the government would need to introspect and work hard ahead of the 2022 Assembly election.

Over the last month, Facebook Inc — which has since re-branded itself as Meta Platforms Inc — has been in the eye of the storm for fielding several allegations, including that the company chose to grow at the cost of its users’ safety and its own integrity. In an emailed interview, the company’s vice president of Integrity, Guy Rosen, contradicted the claim and said that platform took steps to keep people safe even if it impacted their bottom line.

From the Front Page

Almost all the Twitter handles that Tripura Police wanted to be blocked two weeks ago, and against the account owners whom it invoked UAPA, have one thing in common: they have been critical of the BJP, its leaders and their ideology. The police did not even spare the lawyers who called for action and a probe into alleged attacks on the minority community. Twitter has taken down 24 profiles and blocked 57 tweets so far.

The President extended ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure for one more year, just days after the government brought in two ordinances to ensure that the Directors of the ED and the CBI could have tenures of up to five years. The ordinances were speculated to have opened the door for an extension of the incumbent ED Director’s tenure as the CBI Director still has one-and-a-half years left of his tenure.

Pakistan’s parliament has passed a Bill to provide the right of review and reconsideration in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former India Navy officer who is on death row over spying and terror charges. India, however, is believed to have conveyed to Islamabad that the law has several “shortcomings”, and that steps are needed to implement the ICJ’s order “in letter and spirit”

Must Read

“How can my son be a militant as I fought against them during peak militancy in the area?” asked Abdul Latief Magray, an assistant lineman in the Jal Shakti Department, who was given a bravery award in 2012 by the state administration for killing a militant. His son, Amir Magray, was one the alleged militants killed in a shootout in Srinagar’s Hyderpora earlier this week.

Days after the administration in Gurgaon cited “objections from local residents and RWAs” and withdrew permission for Friday prayers by the Muslim community at eight of the 37 sites agreed upon earlier, a committee overseeing five gurdwaras in this Haryana district bordering Delhi has offered their premises for the namaz. “A gurdwara is the house of the Guru. People from all communities are welcome to come here and pray,” Sherdil Singh Sidhu, president of the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sabzi Mandi, Gurgaon, said.

Today, the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri stands amidst lines of small shops, with the two-lane road leading to the entrance packed with pilgrims, and rickshaws queued up at a checkpost. But this is about to change. With the state government’s ambitious Rs 800-crore revamp project, the temple’s outer wall, the “Meghana Pacheri”, covering a peripheral area of 75 metres, will be surrounded by a heritage corridor dotted with trees, flowering plants, and seating areas.

And Finally

At the UK Parliamentary hearings about the racism scandal that has hit Yorkshire cricket after former player Azeem Rafiq recounted his horror days at the club, Roger Hutton, the recently-departed chair of Yorkshire board, said he wasn’t aware of the ‘Fletcher Report’ from 2014 that had studied British Asians’ problems with the club at the grassroots. But Dr Thomas Fletcher, the man behind the report, says he isn’t surprised it had fallen into a black hole.

Delhi Confidential: Amid intensifying tension within the Kerala Congress, the decision of the new leadership led by PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan to go ahead with a complete revamp of the organisation had not gone down well with party veterans Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. Chandy on Wednesday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and shared his concerns.

