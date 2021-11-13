Daily Briefing: Kerala asks Centre to allow booster shots, jabs for kids; Four booked in UP over ‘hoisting Pakistan flag’

Good morning,

Big Story

More than a month after India reached out to Pakistan for sending food grains to Afghanistan through the land route, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told a Taliban delegation in Islamabad that his country would “favourably consider” a request by “Afghan brothers” for transportation of wheat from India via Pakistan “on exceptional basis”. Sources told The Indian Express that conversations are being held on the modalities, given the “urgent situation” in Afghanistan due to the approaching winter.

Only in the Express

Kerala has requested the Centre to expedite key issues related to Covid-19 vaccination, including immunisation of children, providing booster doses to the co-morbid population and reducing the gap of the second dose of Covishield. Speaking at the latest session of The Indian Express’s Idea Exchange, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, “Regarding vaccination of children, I myself have written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviyaji to take a quick decision on vaccinating our children. And also about reducing the period between the first and second dose (of Covishield).”

At the sixth edition of the eight-part IE Thinc Migration series, presented by The Indian Express with Omidyar Network India, panellists discussed solutions around complexities in regulation, migrant identity, credit worthiness and their role in providing housing for migrants. Iqbal Singh Chahal, the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said: “Migrant labour is the backbone of the economy. They have a major role in developing the country.”

From the Front Page

Amid renewed parleys within policy and regulatory circles on the need to define and regulate cryptocurrencies, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called cryptocurrency associations and industry experts on Monday for a meeting on ‘CryptoFinance: Opportunities and Challenges’. The Finance Ministry has already held multiple meetings with financial sector regulators and industry stakeholders over the last few weeks to deliberate on the need for a legislative framework on cryptocurrencies.

The appointment of ex-IRS officer P C Mody, the former chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes, as Secretary General of Rajya Sabha triggered a political controversy with the Opposition seeking to know the reasons for the removal of incumbent P P K Ramacharyulu barely two months after he was appointed. “It is surprising and shocking. When the Session had been called already, why has this sudden decision been taken, what are the reasons?” Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge asked.

Must Read

Kicking off the BJP’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in UP, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed organisational functionaries from across the state on Friday. He said that even if the Congress, SP and BSP come together, they will not be able to defeat his party, according to sources. Shah also praised the Yogi Adityanath government on law and order, action against mafia and management of health services during the pandemic.

The Centre’s National Achievement Survey (NAS), held in schools across the country to assess comprehension and numerical skills of children, saw participation of nearly 96 per cent of sampled schools, and 92 per cent of the targeted sample students. Sources said attendance was relatively low among students of primary grades (classes 3 and 5) in some states.

After an unusually productive start, with several countries, including India, promising new climate actions to strengthen the global fight against climate change, the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow was unable to deliver an agreement on time, and negotiations were set to spill over to Saturday. But now, there isn’t enough time to wrap up the discussions on all the pending issues, and it is possible that some of them may be kicked to the next year’s meeting.

Four people from two families in Gorakhpur’s Chauri Chaura were booked for sedition after a complaint that they hoisted the Pakistan flag on the rooftop of their houses. But the families have insisted that they had put up religious flags, which were mistaken for Pakistan’s national flag. When the police searched their home, they were unable to find any Pakistan flags.

And Finally

Fast bowler Hasan Ali’s ‘offence’ was a dropped catch of Matthew Wade and three consecutive sixes that followed sealed the semifinal for Australia. What followed was a storm of criticism on social media, reaffirming that cricket can, in fact, be a lonely game. When the curtain fell, Hasan was alone despite Shoaib Malik walking up to him like an elder brother and lending a hand. He hasn’t had it easy — he was unwell, going into the game, Hasan’s Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United’s general manager said.

Delhi Confidential: While Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the Centre is committed to the uninterrupted flow of Ganga, his party colleague and former Union water resource minister Uma Bharti on Friday highlighted issues that she claimed were affecting the environmental flow of the river.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi