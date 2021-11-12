Daily Briefing: Amit Shah in Varanasi today to take stock of poll preparations; EC mulls mapping migrant population

Good morning,

Big Story

Alluding to the Chinese military build-up across the Line of Actual Control, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that wider roads are needed in the Char Dham mountain region of Uttarakhand to transport missiles like the BrahMos and other critical military equipment. The project to widen 889 km of hill roads to provide all-weather connectivity between major pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand has led to a heated debate with members of a Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee divided on the width of the road.

Only in the Express

As inflammatory and divisive content increased across most markets including India, it was the global team responsible for reviewing hate speech at Facebook that faced cost cuts. This is flagged in internal documents reviewed by The Indian Express. To reduce expenses, three potential levers were proposed internally at the social media company — reviewing fewer user reports, reviewing fewer proactively detected pieces of content, and reviewing fewer appeals. In effect, the clean-up was the casualty.

The Election Commission plans to start mapping the population of migrant workers across the country to prepare a roadmap for the introduction of remote voting. According to officials, the poll panel will conduct the exercise to assess the deployment of remote voting machines in the future based on available data on the migrant population.

From the Front Page

Making it clear that he will be supervising BJP’s preparations for the UP assembly elections scheduled to be held within months, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting in Varanasi today of those in charge of the 403 constituencies and top state leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Despite making a public announcement in January that it seized 31 Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a hacker arrested in November 2020, the Bengaluru police have not shown the seizure in a chargesheet filed the following month. One of the primary reasons for a cloud of suspicion of corruption around cases involving the hacker — which has now become a source of concern for the BJP government in Karnataka —is the disappearance of these 31 Bitcoins.

The Enforcement Directorate has detained Lalit Goyal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Ireo Group, and is questioning him in a case of money laundering and diversion of funds of investors. The ED has been probing a Foreign Exchange Management Act violation case against the company since 2010. A report published in The Indian Express on October 12 had revealed that Goyal had moved $77 million to offshore Trusts even as homebuyers and investors had approached authorities and courts against the company for return of their money.

Must Read

It’s out with the old and in with the new for the Rajasthan Congress, where three senior ministers are set to exit the party, while 12 new faces will soon be joining as part of a Cabinet reshuffle which will take place after November 14. The party has decided to implement a ‘one-man, one-post’ principle in Rajasthan, which will see top ministers Raghu Sharma, Harish Choudhary and Govind Singh Dotasra from the Ashok Gehlot government stepping down. At present the Gehlot ministry has 21 ministers. Nine ministerial posts have been lying vacant.

While French news portal Mediapart claimed payments to the tune of 7.5 million Euros from Dassault Aviation to defence middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta between 2007 and 2012, the CBI submitted in a court last year that payments in the form of “commission” were made to a company associated with Gupta as far back as 2003. According to the CBI chargesheet, around 740,128 Euros (Rs 4.15 crore) were received in the accounts of Interstellar Technologies from Dassault Aviation between 2003 and 2006 through IDS Infotech.

SVA group of developing countries that includes India and China has rejected the first draft of the expected agreement from the Glasgow climate conference and asked for changing the entire section on enhancing mitigation actions. This group, which calls itself Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs), accused the developed countries of “new carbon colonialism” — attempting to transfer their responsibilities on the rest of the world, and trying to impose new rules.

And Finally

Sometime in 2017, New Zealand’s World T20 semi-final hero Jimmy Neesham was gripped by a growing sense of depression. He would wake up in the mornings of games, open the shades of his room, and would hope for rain. It got to a point where Neesham even considered quitting cricket. But, Heath Mills, the head of player association in New Zealand cricket encouraged him to seek help and then to take it a game at a time.

Delhi Confidential: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s meeting with party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken on Wednesday was held at Rahul Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence. Rahul was not present at the meeting as he is believed to be out of the country.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi