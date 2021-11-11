Daily Briefing: Facebook memos flag anti-minority post surge during 2019 polls; Delhi meet seeks inclusive Afghanistan govt

Good morning,

The Big Story

With winter here and millions of Afghans in urgent need of humanitarian aid, National Security Advisors of eight countries, including India, expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and said assistance should be provided in an “unimpeded, direct and assured manner”. They also called for cooperation against radicalisation, extremism and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Russia, which issued its own statement on the NSAs’ meeting on Afghanistan, made no mention of collective cooperation on these issues.

Only in the Express

Multiple internal Facebook reports over the last two years red-flagged an increase in “anti-minority” and “anti-Muslim” rhetoric as “a substantial component” of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Inflammatory content in English, Bengali, and Hindi also spiked numerous times and especially in December 2019 and March 2020, coinciding with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and start of lockdowns enforced to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

From the Front Page

A country-wide National Achievement Survey, aimed at assessing learning loss among school students due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, will be carried out on Friday. But the conduct of the survey, the first such since the pandemic broke out, will be hobbled by realities of delayed school reopenings and natural calamities.

A day after Nawab Malik said he was going to drop a “hydrogen bomb”, the Maharashtra minister accused former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of suppressing a fake currency case following demonetisation, and protecting “known criminals”. The BJP rubbished the allegations and displayed pictures of men Malik accused Fadnavis of protecting with leaders of the MVA coalition.

A 22-year-old detained over a minor going missing in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh was found dead at a police station on Tuesday. Five officials of the Kotwali Police Station, including the SHO, were suspended over the incident, with police claiming that Altaf had hanged himself with a drawstring from the hood of his jacket, using a water pipe in a toilet that is a couple of feet from the ground.

Must Read

Two of the three senior faculty members of NCERT’s Department of Gender Studies, who helped develop a first-of-its-kind teachers’ manual on inclusion of transgender children in school, have been transferred. The manual was earlier removed from the NCERT website after a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

In what appears to be an attempt to appropriate the legacy of late Congress stalwart ND Tiwari, Uttarakhand’s BJP government shortlisted the former chief minister for its prestigious annual state award. Tiwari will be posthumously conferred the state award for his “social work and public service”, and for this contribution in the state’s development, the government said. Meanwhile, the Congress has questioned why the BJP hasn’t honoured Tiwari in the last four years.

At the COP26 conference, India has joined over 30 other countries in signing a declaration that promises to work towards ensuring that only zero-emission cars and vans are sold by the year 2040. However, this timeline is meant mainly for the developed country signatories, and is not a legally-binding commitment. Emerging markets like India have only promised to work “intensely towards accelerated proliferation and adoption of zero-emission vehicles”.

And Finally

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai now has a cricket connection after marrying Asser Malik, Pakistan Cricket Board’s general manager (high performance). So what do we know about Malala’s husband? A cricket enthusiast, Malik helped build one of Pakistan’s biggest amateur cricket leagues and has also been involved with grassroots cricket in low-income areas in southern Punjab for quite some time.

Delhi Confidential: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal to call a meeting of Telangana leaders to discuss the defeat of the party candidate in the Huzurabad bypoll. This comes in the backdrop of a section of party leaders blaming the former state leadership for the humiliating defeat of party candidate B V Narsing Rao, who could garner only 3,012 votes.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we look at how the hospital in Bhopal was ill-equipped to deal with fire outbreaks, the challenges security forces are facing in Poonch, and why e-commerce companies are looking to deliver groceries in under 30 mins.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose