Daily Briefing: Facebook staff flagged ‘misinformation’, ‘polarising content in India; NSA’s meeting on Afghanistan today

Three internal reports flagging hate speech, “misinformation” and “problem content”, among several other red flags concerning Facebook operations in India in the months ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were played down during review meetings with Chris Cox, then Vice President of Facebook. Minutes of the meeting concluded: “Survey tells us that people generally feel safe. Experts tell us that the country is relatively stable.”

The day after a salesman at a wholesale grocery shop was shot by suspected militants in the old city area of Srinagar, the shop-owner, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, said he had been warned Monday afternoon by the local police about a possible attack and advised to leave the shop. Shop-owner Sandeep Mawa told The Indian Express that the killing may have been a case of mistaken identity.

With fatigue being listed as one of the key reasons for India’s early exit from the T20 World Cup, sources said the BCCI will assess and decide on the workload management of players — before the selectors pick a team – to prevent bio-bubbles from taking a toll on the mental well-being of overworked players. told The Indian Express has learnt that new coach Rahul Dravid will be part of this process along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The forensic examination of a rifle belonging to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, has established that the weapon had been discharged, a senior police officer associated with the Lakhimpur Kheri investigation said. However, police said it was not clear when the rifle was fired — whether on October 3, when the incident took place, or on another day.

Coinciding with Nepal Army chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma’s four-day visit to India, Brigadier General Shantosh Ballave Poudyal, Nepal Army spokesperson, wrote in The Kathmandu Post that “Nepal is struggling against the headwind created by growing fissures in the India-China relationship.”

Hearing a petition challenging the clearance granted for improvement and expansion of roads by felling trees, the Surpeme Court asked if it can “override defence needs” on environmental grounds. The Centre has been pushing for increasing the width of the Char Dham road in Uttarakhand to allow the Army quicker access to areas along the boundary with China, but the petitioner contended that the Army was happy with existing roads but was only following the dictates of the political establishment.

“If I can save the lives of these innocent babies, God will protect mine.” This was the thought that struck Rashid Khan on Tuesday night, when he arrived at the ill-fated infant’s ward at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal, where a devastating fire killed four babies. He was able to rescue eight infants that night, but could not save his eight-day-old nephew, Rahil.

The National Security Advisors of seven countries are set to meet today for the ‘Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan’, chaired by India’s NSA Ajit Doval. Pakistan and China have opted out of the talks. Meanwhile, the participating NSAs will discuss some of the challenges Afghanistan faces today — from the threat of terrorism and arsenal of weapons left behind by the US, to the cross-border movement of people and drug trafficking.

Alarmed by the increasing number of suicides in the CRPF, the force has decided to introduce a system of weekly “chaupals”, where personnel drawn from all ranks will interact with one another on a range of issues other than those concerning their work. The aim is to promote a culture of talking and greater interaction at its camps so as to prevent the build-up of stress.

A poster promoting a webinar organised by the Urdu department at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is at the centre of the latest controversy to hit the college campus. Members of the ABVP, the RSS’s students’ wing, took objection to the fact that the poster had the photograph of Urdu poet Allama Iqbal but not that of BHU founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. The university subsequently issued a “warning letter” to Urdu HoD Prof Aftab Ahmad, and formed a committee to probe the issue.

Delhi Confidential: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is a stickler for time and cleanliness. On Monday, the minister took a round of various office rooms on different floors and observed that some officers were absent and also inspected the cleanliness of the premises.

