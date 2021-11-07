Daily Briefing: 11 die in Maharashtra govt hospital ICU; 102 social media accounts face UAPA charge in Tripura

Good morning,

The Big Story

At least 11 Covid-19 patients, most of them elderly, died after fire swept through an intensive care unit (ICU) of the district government hospital in Ahmednagar town of Maharashtra Saturday morning. There were 17 patients in the ICU, which was opened last year, when the blaze broke out.

The Fire Brigade said the hospital ignored shortcomings it had pointed out during two fire audits in the last six years. Shankar Misal, chief of the Ahmednagar civic fire brigade, said fire sprinklers, hydrants and even smoke detectors were missing.

Only in the Express

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes: “A decisive vote for change alone will unseat the BJP in the next LS election. Such a change of government is necessary if the voters are concerned about the sluggish growth rate, soaring prices, high unemployment, divisive and discriminatory laws, misuse of law enforcement agencies and pervasive sense of fear.”

From the Front Page

Tripura Police have invoked UAPA against 102 social media handles and served notices to US-based Internet companies seeking detailed information on the owners of these accounts. Police wanted these accounts blocked as they had allegedly posted fake or fabricated photos and statements online that had “potential to flare up communal tension”.

The ongoing search operation in J&K’s Poonch district for militants who have likely crossed over the LoC has raised several red flags for security forces. Among them is that this is the first time in a long while that security forces are battling what appear to be well trained and armed militants, who seem to be prepared for the long haul.

A Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached Mumbai yesterday to take over six cases including the alleged Cordelia drug bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested. Sources in NCB suggested that the Aryan Khan case may be looked at afresh given the corruption allegations made by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit director Sameer Wankhede, who was previously probing the case.

Must Read

Mandatory vaccination, daily testing, limited and spread-out seating arrangements, frequent sanitisation, regular appeals to participants to attend events online if they can — Glasgow is masked and shielded as it hosts the climate change conference. But it hasn’t been easy. Part of the reason, ironically, is the surprisingly big interest in this COP-26. Glasgow received the largest number of registrations for participation, close to 40,000 – making it the largest-ever conference in the UK.

Over the last three days, the death toll in the biggest hooch tragedy in Bihar since the imposition of prohibition in April 2016 has reached 30. Residents and police in both districts in Bihar’s northwestern corner suspect a common source for the poisonous liquor, possibly supplied by traders operating in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Now, fingers are being pointed at the police for not keeping a check on the flourishing illegal trade in liquor in the area.

More than two decades after the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, India has finally registered the logos of the iconic ‘Toy Train’ internationally as its intellectual property. The DHR, which started operations in 1880, more than 140 years ago, has two logos, both of which have been patented. Both logos are over a century old, and popular in world heritage circuits

With the UP 2022 elections just around the corner, we see how political parties are preparing for the upcoming polls in Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Gonda and finally, CM Yogi Adityanath’s home district of Gorakhpur. Along the way are familiar fault lines that are widening ahead of the crucial Assembly election. While the pandemic is seen as a receding crisis, the urgent refrain is about rising prices, especially of petrol and diesel, and about rice selling below MSP and the sugarcane dues still unpaid. There is also talk of unemployment.

And Finally

Somnath Hore was an artist with a deep understanding of history. The image of the “wound” was his metaphor that reflected impermanence. As we mark Hore’s centenary, here’s a look at how his life and work testified to his intense understanding of history without, and the irreparable ruptures within.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose