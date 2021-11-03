Daily Briefing: Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister held; AT COP26, countries pledge to cut methane, deforestation

Good morning,

The Big Story

Day 2 of the climate change summit in Glasgow was marked by joint pledges — a 30 per cent cut in global methane emissions by 2030 and another to arrest and reverse deforestation by the same year. India has not signed up to either of the two pledges. Pledges like these are not uncommon at climate meetings, but none of the earlier efforts have been sustained for long.

Only in the Express

With winter here, and a financial crisis crippling Afghanistan, India reached out to Pakistan last month for sending food grains to Afghanistan via the land route. The complex process involves loading 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat onto 5,000 trucks. While Islamabad has not yet said no to the proposal, officials in New Delhi are hoping for a quick response.

Three months after the Indian women’s hockey team showcased their best-ever Olympics outing, the man credited with the transformation, Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne, is still waiting for the last instalment of his salary and a reward of Rs 25 lakh from the UP government. The reason for the delay: a crashed computer and bureaucratic red-tape.

From the Front Page

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was sent by a holiday court in Mumbai to ED custody for interrogation till November 6 in connection with a money laundering case. His arrest triggered a heated response from the state’s ruling coalition partners, NCP, Shiva Sena and Congress, with their leaders targeting the Central Government and describing the move as “politically motivated” and “unfortunate”.

In the bye-elections held for 29 Assembly seats in 14 states across the country, the BJP won seven and its allies won two seats each, while the Congress, which fought, alone, won eight. In Lok Sabha bypolls, the BJP and Congress won a seat each from the three for which byelections were held. And the Congress dealt a blow to the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh, where elections are due next year, sweeping all three Assembly seats and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi.

Must Read

The family of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appears to be under the scanner once again. This time around, the Income Tax Department has attached assets allegedly linked to the family under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (PBPT) Act, 1988, as part of an ongoing investigation. However, Pawar’s lawyer said in a statement that no assets have been seized or any notice issued, and that the IT Department has only “sought clarifications on some issues”.

Days after the Gurgaon police arrested 26 protestors for attempting to disrupt and block Friday namaz in Gurgaon, the district administration withdrew permission for namaz at eight sites in the city. In a statement by the Gurgaon police, the authorities stated that the decision was taken after “objection from local residents and resident welfare associations”. A committee has been formed, comprising members of the Hindu and Muslim communities, to identify the list of spots where Friday namaz can be offered “in the future”.

As part of the new India-backed international initiative for making critical infrastructure in the small island states resilient against all kinds of disasters, ISRO will create a special “data window” for generating and disseminating satellite data. The initiative, known as IRIS or Infrastructure for Resilient Island States, will help these countries to strengthen their fences against climate disasters, India said at the UN climate conference on Tuesday.

The Finance Ministry has issued a fresh set of norms to guide state-owned banks in adopting a uniform staff accountability framework for non-performing assets (NPAs) up to Rs 50 crore. Essentially, the new norms lay down when bank staff may be investigated if a loan goes bad. The step has been taken to protect bankers and remove their fears of being investigated for bona fide business decisions gone wrong. We explain the new framework and how it can help the economy.

And Finally

Delhi Confidential: The bypoll results appear to have triggered whispers in the BJP. Like Madhya Pradesh, bypolls were held for three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, However, while the BJP was able to win three of the four assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat on offer in Madhya Pradesh, all four seats, including the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha seat, were won by Congress in Himachal.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at the five promises Prime Minister Narendra Modi made at COP26 and their significance.

