Daily Briefing: PM-Pope meet has echoes in BJP, strikes right notes in Catholic clergy; Kohli stands up for Shami

Narendra Modi on Saturday became the fifth Indian Prime Minister to meet the Pope. The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when the BJP wants to establish the Christian community as a support base to retain power in poll-bound Goa and Manipur, and to emerge as a formidable force in Kerala

On Home Minister Amit Shah’s first visit to J&K after abrogating Article 370, former Union Minister P Chidambaram writes: “Shah did not meet the leaders of any political party; further, he demonized “three families” which had “brought ruin” to J&K. There is no elected legislature, so he did not meet any legislators. The only conversation was between the Home Minister and the fawning bureaucrats at the durbar.”

Data available on the MNREGS portal show that 2.07 crore households availed of the scheme in September, a sign that demand for work under the rural job guarantee scheme remains high even months after the Centre and states lifted most Covid restrictions. In fact, the monthly figure for households availing of the MNREGS has been hovering over two crores since December last year.

A day ahead of India’s must-win T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli threw his weight behind teammate Mohammad Shami who suffered vile abuse after the team’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the opener. Kohli said the team stands “200 per cent” behind Shami. “To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do..”

A total of Rs 18,527 crore has been allocated to Jammu and Kashmir under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), but only 10 per cent of the funds were utilised in the first seven months of the current financial year. A dozen government departments, including Jal Shakti, had not received any funds under the CSS till October 27.

There is a lot riding on the upcoming COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow. The conference was meant to be purely “procedural”, to finalise the rules and procedures that would govern the implementation of the Paris Agreement. However, circumstances have put the additional burden of expectations on COP 26, being held one year late because of the pandemic.

Bangaon, the quiet village of 5,000-odd residents is not as obscure as it first may seem. On the athletics circuit, coaches casually refer to Bangaon as “Finland of Haryana”, owing to the surge in javelin medals from the region. The person behind the spear revolution is a 39-year-old physical education teacher Hanuman Singh, also a resident of the village. Hanuman’s trainees in the last few years have bagged at least two dozen national javelin medals so far.

Located just 500 metres from the India-Bangladesh border, South Ramnagar, a suburban locality of mixed communities in Agartala, has not known communal tension in nearly 30 years. But as the repercussions of the violence in Bangladesh are felt in Tripura, the communities here are focusing on other memories: of years of living together without discord. “We are the same, Hindus and Muslims. Can you tell one from the other here unless someone told you?,” one resident said.

It was a photograph of her sitting beside Amarinder Singh at the inauguration of the Jalandhar Press Club in 2005, that introduced Punjab to Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam. The media was fascinated by her “good looks”, and her easy familiarity with Amarinder. Now, amidst a public slugfest between Amarinder and his estranged colleagues in the Congress, Aroosa, the former Punjab CM’s “good friend”, finds herself caught in the crosshairs.

Diwali is about the end of exile and coming home to a circle of love and warmth. Yet, home can also be a place of inequality, less a refuge, more a place of constraint. In these difficult, polarising times that force us to re-examine our relationships — both with people and with places — writer Stephen Alter looks at how our idea of home has evolved over the years.

