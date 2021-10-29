Daily Briefing: Aryan Khan, 2 others get bail; Pegasus India’s internal matter, says Israeli envoy

Good morning,

Big Story

Nearly 25 days since he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the cruise ship drug bust case, the Bombay High Court granted bail to actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The court also granted bail to co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in their pleas against rejection of their bail applications by the special NDPS court. Aryan and two others had been in custody since October 2, when they were detained ahead of an alleged rave party on a cruise ship.

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that it will not arrest NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede without giving him prior notice of three working days in connection with allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him. This came after Wankhede had approached the High Court seeking transfer of the Mumbai Police’s probe into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers, including himself, to the CBI.

Only in the Express

On Saturday, within a gap of 15 minutes, a senior police officer in Mumbai received two calls — the first from Byculla police station and then from JJ Marg police station — about two similar murders. In both the cases, the assailant had smashed the sleeping victims’ heads with stone blocks. In a CCTV footage, a man is seen walking down a busy pavement. He walks past a sleeping man before he stops and walks back. He picks up a heavy stone, returns to the spot where the man is sleeping and proceeds to smash his head with the stone four times.

From the Front Page

A day after the Supreme Court ordered a “thorough inquiry” into allegations of unauthorised surveillance using the Pegasus spyware, Naor Gilon, Israel’s new ambassador to India, declined to be drawn into the issue, calling it an “internal” matter of India. He said every export of the NSO Group — it is the maker of the Pegasus spyware — needs a licence from the Israeli government and this licence is only for exports to governments, not “non-governmental actors”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the charge of sedition will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India at the recent T20 World Cup match. At least five people have been arrested across UP on the allegation. “Those celebrating Pakistan’s victory will face sedition,” a tweet posted on the official handle of Adityanath’s office read.

Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai has tendered an unconditional apology to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam who had filed a defamation case against him for his remarks in 2014 that the latter had asked him to drop former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s name from 2G spectrum report.

Must Read

Between September 29 and October 28, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed 39 public gatherings, 20 rallies and stayed with villagers five times — once in each poll-bound assembly constituency. During this period, he marked many firsts — eating dinner with villagers, staying the night with them at their homes, suspending officials for their “lackadaisical attitude” in implementing government schemes and taking tribals on a helicopter ride.

The Apostolic Nunciature in India — the Vatican’s envoy to New Delhi — has urged the Tamil Nadu clergy to stay away from holding positions in independent trusts and NGOs, saying that they become “financial and political power bases for the priests involved”. This comes as the Church, particularly in South India, has been facing challenges from within — top priests are facing sexual harassment charges, while some are accused of corruption or collusion with political powers during polls.

Set up in 2010 in the Buxar district of Bihar, the Vidyadaan Institute of Technology and Management (VITM) rose to fame for the unique fee model it offered for students who couldn’t otherwise afford the annual fee — five cows for a four-year BTech course. But now, the future of the private college is uncertain, with the bank sealing the institute over a loan recovery amount of Rs 5.9 crore.

And Finally

Boxer Meena Rani’s sixth 60 kg title in the Fifth Elite Women National Boxing Championship came at a cost. Coming home with the gold medal, Rani knew that her two children were bound to notice their mother’s swollen eye. But her logic is simple: “In boxing, if one punches then they get punched too.” The 32-year-old says returning home with another senior national title, her first since she got married and started a family, feels like a “rebirth”.

Delhi Confidential: When Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is in charge of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, was pleasantly surprised after he reviewed the progress of the cleanliness drive across different ministries that was started on October 2. He found that the drive has freed up about 6 lakh square feet of space in Central government offices by weeding out nearly 10 lakh files.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi