Daily Briefing: Pandora Papers Part-15; 2 held for lynching BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Arguing for bail on behalf of Aryan Khan in the drugs on cruise case, Senior advocate and former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi told the Bombay High Court that the NCB made no recovery from the 23-year-old, nor conducted a medical examination to show consumption of any narcotic. Senior advocate Amit Desai, also appearing for Aryan, said that WhatsApp chats between him and a friend over online poker were being “misinterpreted” by the NCB as about drugs.

In part-15 of the Pandora Papers, we look at how Vikram Shroff, on one of the two sons of Rajju (Rajnikant) Shroff, the founder of the Rs 38,694-crore global pesticide producer UPL (earlier United Phosphorus Ltd), acquired companies in the British Virgin Islands to hold a yacht and along with elder brother Jaidev, set up a four-layered subsidiary structure to own real estate in Dubai.

The IT Ministry is preparing a report on the key findings related to India in the internal documents collected by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, including alleged discrepancies in algorithmic recommendations that lead new users in the country to “misinformation and hate speech”, The Indian Express has learnt.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is facing new questions of conflict of interest. He is the co-owner of a football team along with Sanjiv Goenka whose RPSG Ventures Ltd made a successful bid of Rs 7,090 crore for the Lucknow IPL franchise at the high-stakes auction in Dubai. Even if Ganguly steps away from the football club, questions may still be raised over his involvement in the franchise auction process as BCCI president despite his football association with one of the bidders.

Two days after Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup match, many, mostly students, face police action for “cheering” Pakistan’s win. Besides the UAPA charges invoked against medical students in Srinagar, three engineering students have been rusticated from their Agra college and a private school teacher who was expelled.

The UP police has arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the lynching of two local BJP workers during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last month. A second FIR was lodged in connection with the death of the BJP workers and driver of one of the SUVs that mowed down four farmer protesters. The arrested persons are purportedly seen in a video of the subsequent attack and arson. One of the accused was allegedly wearing a T-shirt with the image of slain Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The upcoming by-election in Karnataka’s Hanagal constituency is being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who took charge barely three months ago, since the constituency falls in his home district Haveri. The results are also expected to have a bearing on Bommai’s standing as a BJP leader who will lead the party into the 2023 assembly elections. “I have never seen such a fierce battle where state leaders of all parties and the Chief Minister are campaigning intensively for so many days,” said a resident of Akki Alur village, which falls within the constituency.

From the construction of toilet complexes in courts to residential units for judicial officers, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju is set to invite law ministers from all states and union territories next month to discuss ways to improve judicial infrastructure for the lower judiciary. “This is to take state governments on board since lack of adequate infrastructure will be a challenge to delivery of justice,” Rijiju said.

The Supreme Court of Nepal has become sharply divided with judges taking the unprecedented step of boycotting their Benches on Monday, holding up hundreds of cases. Judges are calling for the resignation of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, accusing him of making deals with political parties, especially with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and even securing a ministerial berth for one of his relatives. We explain what led up to this boycott.

“This feels like a Hollywood movie,” says Kamal Saroha, a 26-year-old civil engineer and co-owner of Rajasthan United football club. And he’s right. In 2014, as a first-year engineering student, he started a football team at his college for a casual kickabout. Four years later, his side was asked to take part in the Rajasthan state league to make up the numbers. Last Saturday, the club pulled off one of the most improbable heists in Indian football: qualifying for the I-League, Indian football’s second division.

Delhi Confidential: Two new members of Rajya Sabha took their oaths on Tuesday — in their respective mother tongue. While TMC’s Sushmita Dev took the oath in Bengali, BJP’s S Selvaganapathy took it in Tamil. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said this new trend is in line with the federal spirit.

