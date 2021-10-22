Daily Briefing: India’s jabs milestone shows power of collective effort, writes PM Modi; Amir Khan ad stokes controversy

Good Morning,

On the occasion of India reaching the landmark of having administered over 100 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes: “Humanity was dealing with such a pandemic after 100 years and no one knew much about the virus. We remember how unpredictable the situation appeared then, as we were faced with an unknown and invisible enemy mutating rapidly. The journey from anxiety to assurance has happened and our nation has emerged stronger, thanks to the world’s largest vaccination drive.”

While India reaching the landmark of 100 crore vaccine doses is a significant public health effort, it’s now crucial that the country sustain the momentum that is needed to administer approximately 88 crore additional doses to fully vaccinate the adult population. However, in the first 20 days of October, the average daily vaccinations have fallen to 46.68 lakh doses from 78.69 lakh doses in September. As such, the biggest challenge for states will be to step up the second dose coverage.

Ten months after the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began, India hit the landmark 100-crore jabs on Thursday. As the country celebrates the milestone, The Indian Express takes a look at some of the healthcare workers who overcame struggles — from hilly terrains to snakes in a jungle — and vaccine hesitancy to make it possible.

Weeks before the Covid-19 vaccination drive started for senior citizens across the country in March, Dr Indira Parkhe, 39, medical officer at Shel Pimpalgaon primary health centre in Pune district’s Khed tehsil, faced a devastating reality. Her husband, Dr Deepak Thakre, a medical officer at Khamgaon tehsil in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, died on February 15. Numb with shock, and yet refusing to let the tragedy deter her, Parkhe underwent grief counselling — to carry on counselling villagers to get the vaccine dose.

On October 17, three railway rakes carrying di-ammonium phosphate were dispatched from Gujarat’s Mundra, Pipavav, and Kandla ports to Kanakpura, a station in Rajasthan catering to the mustard-growing areas of Jaipur, Tonk, Ajmer, and Sawai Madhopur districts. The permission for moving these rakes was secured on an “out of turn” basis — that too, on a Sunday, was courtesy a “24/7 war room” set up by the Department of Fertilizer to address the shortage.

When India began its nationwide vaccination drive, it was faced with what seemed like insurmountable hurdles. First was the limited supply of vaccines, which was put under further strain by the decision of the United States to clamp down on the export of raw materials. Then came the second wave, when the shortage was felt most acutely. Despite this, India was able to achieve the fastest rate of vaccination possibly anywhere in the world. But while India’s achievement is enormous, it’s important to note that crossing 100-crore doses is a significant milestone, but not the destination.

Meanwhile, tyre manufacturer Ceat Ltd’s latest Diwali-themed advertisement has stirred up quite the storm in Karnataka. In it, actor Aamir Khan advises people to refrain from bursting firecrackers on the streets this festive season. Karnataka BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde has objected to the new ad, claiming that it causes “unrest among the Hindus”.

On October 19, her son turned 1. That’s about the only thing a 23-year-old leader of the SFI, the students’ wing of the CPM, knows as she does the rounds of police stations, the Kerala state women’s commission and child welfare committee in search of her baby who, she has accused, was given up by her parents forcibly as they disapproved of her relationship with the father. An FIR has been registered against her parents — both local CPM leaders.

Tabraiz Shamsi is an amateur magician. He is also a professional worrier of why some googlies don’t turn as much as he’d want, in cricket. Harry Potter fans would know this as the Room of Requirement; muggle cricketers dub it backend operations. For the Proteas chinaman bowler, the room of requirement from where he could pull out any game data, used to be the dependable ‘P Dawgg’, former South Africa analyst Prasanna Agoram combining his ken and nous and fast processing laptop.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 things’ podcast, we look at why Aryan Khan’s bail pleas have been rejected so far, Congress’ announcement for women in poll-bound UP and what the Supreme Court has said about farmers blocking highways.

