Daily Briefing: Aryan denied bail again; SC says UP dragging its feet in Lakhimpur Kheri case

With just four of 44 witness statements recorded so far, the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to “dispel (the) impression” that it is “dragging its feet” in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. And when Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the state, said he had filed a status report regarding the investigation in a sealed cover, the bench responded saying it hadn’t asked for the report in a sealed cover.

Former international umpire SK Bansal, who was considered India’s lucky mascot in Test cricket, was a proud father when his twin sons took up umpiring. During cricket season, he would wait for them to return home and would want to know how their day went. But now, discussions about cricket and umpiring won’t be the same anymore at the Bansal household. One of the twins passed away following a heart attack.

Where is former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh? The Indian Express visited Param Bir’s official residence in Mumbai and traced three other residential properties owned solely by him, or jointly with relatives, in Chandigarh, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai’s Juhu. It came across a group of bemused policemen, wary staff at a housing society — and a brother who described all the cases against Param Bir as “totally false and politically motivated”.

The bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was rejected by a special court on the ground that since his friend Arbaaz Merchant was found with contraband and knew about it, this amounted to “conscious possession”. Aryan’s lawyers have moved a plea in the Bombay High Court against the rejection of the bail application.

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed that monthly outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) hit an all-time high of $1.96 billion in August. Experts say that traditionally August witnesses high outward remittance as universities overseas start their new session in September and students remit funds for fee, accomodation, tickets and other set-up costs.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s plans of launching a new party and possibly allying with the BJP and some factions of the Akali Dal is no cause for concern, according to the Congress. “Politicians, not just Congress politicians, everyone would say that he was under some compulsions and is being pressured by the central government,” AICC general secretary in-charge for the state, Harish Rawat, said.

Almost 3.45 lakh people above 65 years died of heat-related causes in 2019, more than 80·6 per cent of the 2000-05 average, in a sign of the spiralling health impact of climate change. And it was India, along with Brazil, that recorded the biggest absolute increase in heat-related mortality between 2018 and 2019, according to the Lancet Countdown on health and climate change report, 2021.

India is set to cross another significant milestone in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the country is expected to touch 100 crore Covid vaccinations — including both the first and second doses. A closer look at the vaccine data shows that India’s inoculation drive has been fairly equitable — with over 65 per cent of total vaccine doses being administered in rural areas. Overall, while 74 per cent of the estimated adult population have received the first dose, 31 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The ongoing operation against militants holed up high in the Poonch ridges in Jammu is the longest in the area since 2003. Cross-border infiltrators have long been known to use the Poonch-Pir Panjal route to access South Kashmir. The recent influx of militants has evoked comparisons with a time when Poonch was a hotbed of militancy, and a security nightmare. It took a long drawn operation in 2003 to clear out the militants — and much longer to win over the local people.

After failing to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics, runner Hima Das was away from the track for almost three months. The forced break, coach Galina Bukharina believes, has made Hima reassess her career goals. “She got too much attention after the World Junior medal (2018) …I need her to understand that right now her future is in sport. If she wants to be in the sport she has to be a little more demanding to herself,” Bukharina said.

