Daily Briefing: Uttarakhand rain toll rises; Will launch party, may ally with BJP, Akali factions, says Amarinder Singh

Big Story

At least 25 people died in Nainital district alone as incessant rain battered Uttarakhand, leading to floods, landslides, and massive destruction of property especially in the hills of Kumaon. The statewide death toll from incidents related to the rain that began on Sunday had reached 35. And the hill station of Nainital was cut off from the rest of the state, with all three roads leading to the town washed away by landslides.

However, the worst is likely over as the India Meteorological Department has predicted that the state is likely to stay dry for the rest of the week. Several places recorded their heaviest-ever rainfall in a 24-hour period. Nainital, Champawat and Pancheshwar received more than 500 mm of rainfall, while many other areas recorded more than 400 mm of rainfall.

Only in the Express

Pratap Bhanu Mehta on the common threads of violence and communalism that tie all of South Asia together: “All of these countries, including India, now have hegemonic ideologies at the level of civil society that revel in a vicious coarsening of discourse, are deeply committed to violence, and frankly don’t mind disorder if it increases support for society’s authoritarian instincts.”

From the Front Page

Ousted former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he will launch his own political party and announced that he may ally with the BJP if the farmers’ protest is resolved, along with factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The BJP welcomed the announcement, calling Amarinder “the tallest leader of Punjab”.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday made her first big move in the run-up to the UP polls and announced that 40 per cent of Congress tickets will be reserved for women this time. But the Congress leader said she is yet to take a decision on whether she would herself contest the assembly elections slated to be held in a few months.

The J&K administration has stepped up police presence and security in areas inhabited by migrant labourers in Kashmir, though their sheer size and spread in the unorganised sector is making their job difficult. Several people said daily wage labourers are being encouraged to leave.

Must Read

On Tuesday, an ominous message blared from the loudspeakers of mosques across the Bhata Durian area in Poonch. Villagers were instructed to drop whatever work they were doing and immediately return to their homes along with their children and cattle. This came as Army troops began preparing for their final assault on militants suspected to be hiding in the forests surrounding these areas.

In his first month in office, Punjab’s new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has set a blistering pace for himself. Between holding meetings, attending to party workers, crisscrossing the state and breaking into impromptu bhangras — Channi has made it clear that his approach to the top post is hands on. The contrast couldn’t be more stark given the virtual invisibility of his predecessor Amarinder Singh, which was one of the reasons the veteran was eased out of the CM’s post.

For the residents of Sarai Hisamuddin in Saharanpur, the death of 55-year-old carpenter Sageer Ahmad, who was shot dead by militants in Kashmir, was a red flag. In the last two years, several residents, much like Sageer, had relocated to the Valley as earnings at home plunged amidst the pandemic. With Ahmad’s brutal murder, the relatives of these residents are now urging them to rush home.

And Finally

Growing up in Pakistan Punjab’s Attock, Haider Ali, their new T20 batting hope, dreamt of being a Nezabaz. What does that mean, you ask? Well, Nezabazi or tent pegging is the high-risk sport that celebrates the daredevilry of men dangling dangerously on one side of speeding horses to scoop wooden pegs. Later on he switched over to a safer substitute for thrill-seekers in the sub-continent — cricket. The aggressive top-order batsman, often dubbed ‘Pakistan ka Rohit Sharma’, is now Pakistan’s designated top-order run-plunderer for this T20 World Cup.

Delhi Confidential: As India quickly approaches the major milestone of 100 crore cumulative vaccinations, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday visited Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the Covishield vaccine. The visit was specially to convey her gratitude to Adar Poonawalla and his team for playing a crucial role in the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at the Prime Minister’s 60-point action plan, and how it aims to improve business, and governance in India, how despite the Supreme Court collegium recommending the appointment of a High Court judge thrice, the government has still not cleared it, and why fuel prices have been skyrocketing.

