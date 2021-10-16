Daily Briefing: Nihangs key suspects after man lynched at Singhu; DHFL promoters bought jet, floated offshore companies

Good morning,

Big Story

In a macabre incident that cast a shadow on the ongoing farmer protest at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border, a man’s hand was chopped off before he was killed and the body tied to a metal barricade, allegedly by a group of Nihangs, at the protest site. Police said a preliminary probe suggested that the Nihangs killed 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh because they suspected him of desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib — a claim the police said had not yet been corroborated.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers’ protests, sought to distance itself from the brutal lynching of a man at Singhu border, allegedly by Nihang Sikhs, and said the outfit would cooperate with police. Though SKM members claimed that Nihang Sikhs are not part of their protest, members of the group have often been seen near the main stage and at food pandals in Singhu.

Lakhbir Singh, the man who was killed at Delhi’s Singhu border allegedly by a group of Nihang Sikhs, was a daily wage labourer in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district and never involved with the farm protests, according to a family member and the sarpanch of his village. “Around five years ago, we had started Lakhbir’s treatment for drug addiction at the Government hospital in Tarn Taran. His family was very disturbed due to this. We fear that he might have been lured into committing some misguided act (at Singhu),” Avan Kumar, the village sarpanch, said.

Pandora Papers

The Pandora Papers contain fresh leads for Indian investigation agencies probing the scam involving Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL). DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan were put behind bars last year and owe Indian banks more than Rs 88,000 crore. What the Wadhawans have not disclosed is that since 2006, they incorporated a string of offshore companies, via the Trident Trust (BVI), registered mostly in Tortola, the British Virgin Islands, and one in the Bahamas.

From the Front Page

New Delhi has exchanged notes with Dhaka on the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues in Bangladesh, including the possibility of extremist elements trying to stir up communal tension. In a speech on the occasion of Durga Puja, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hoped that India would take steps against any reaction at home, as it could have a fallout in Bangladesh. According to officials, there was an alleged blasphemous incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Cumilla, which has led to attacks on temples and pandals, killing four people and leaving several injured.

Must Read

As suspense continues over poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s plans regarding the Congress, senior party leader and CWC member Harish Rawat has said he is welcome to join “as a worker” but cannot insist that the party should function in a particular manner after joining. The party cannot be “mortgaged” to a certain person or certain individual, however capable he is, Rawat said at an Idea Exchange session of the Indian Express.

With over 4,000 works by some of India’s most legendary artists — from M F Hussain, to Ajolie Ela Menon — the Air India art collection, also dubbed the ‘Maharajah collection, is nothing short of priceless. Despite the recent Air India-Tata deal, the art will remain with the government. We take a look at what is in the collection, and why it is important.

A Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to relocate the Dalit Sikh residents of Shillong’s Them lew Mawlong area, also called Punjabi Lane — a move which has prompted widespread opposition from Sikh groups, who have called it “illegal and unjust”. At the heart of it is a simmering issue between the Sikh residents and the local Khasi community, centred on a decades-old land dispute. Who are the Punjabi Sikhs of Shillong? Why was the plan to relocate them made? We explain.

Mridul Agarwal, the 18-year-old from Jaipur who topped the JEE (Advanced) this year by scoring the highest marks ever, says his “best friend” till a week or two before the exam was a “mistakes copy”. “You don’t notice certain things while studying, but when you give mock tests, there are some silly mistakes,” he said. His next target is to pursue BTech in computer science from IIT-Bombay.

And Finally

Coach Mohan Jadhav still remembers the moment when a student informed him that Ruturaj Gaikwad was crying in the back of the dressing room. He was 13 and had failed in two games which would have propped his selection for the Under-14 camp of the Maharashtra Cricket. Jadhav allowed Gaikwad to weep before he pacified him saying that if he does well in the next game, Maharashtra will still pick him. Gaikwad hit 182 and hasn’t looked back since. The rest, as they say, is history. We take a look at the evolution of the IPL orange cap holder.

Delhi Confidential: There has been much speculation on whether Imran Masood, a prominent minority face of the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, will leave the party. Amid all this, Masood was on Friday named as one of the members of the Election campaign committee announced by the Congress. It appears the party leadership believes he will not switch sides.

In this week’s episode of Love Matters, drag artist and activist Sushant Divgikar joins Evelyn Sharma to discuss the LGBTQI+ experience in India and how they overcame their struggles to become a “staunch believer in believing” in themselves.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi