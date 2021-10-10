Daily Briefing: Mishra son arrested, cops say he’s evasive; Many Pandit, Sikh govt staff leave Valley

Good morning,

The Big Story

Union MoS for Home Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, was arrested late last night after questioning that lasted the entire day. Facing murder charges over the Lakhimpur incident, Mishra was taken into custody on “ground of non-cooperation and evasive replies”. He will be produced before a local court tomorrow for judicial custody. Meanwhile, farm leaders have demanded the arrest of MoS Mishra as well and his resignation from the cabinet.

The Pandora Papers

In part-6 of the Pandora Papers, we look at how Unitech Group promoter Sanjay Chandra’s wife, Preeti Chandra, set up an offshore family trust structure and changed her nationality in 2015. This at a time when desperate homebuyers approached courts against her Sanjay Chandra.

Records also show that former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s daughter-in-law, Niharika Raje, is a “beneficial owner” of an entity in Belize, a tax haven in Central America. Raje’s son Dushyant Singh’s declaration of his and Niharika’s assets and liabilities, made with his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014 and 2019, made no mention of this entity.

From the Front Page

After a string of targeted killings in Kashmir, several government employees and teachers belonging to Kashmiri Pandit and Sikh communities have begun returning to Jammu, with some seeking transfer, and many staying away from work, due to rising worries about safety. A government employee who fled said his Muslim colleagues were helpful, but it’s for the government to think if minority community employees can feel secure in such circumstances.

A UK diplomat who was deliberately hit from behind by a motorcyclist has a message to her assailant: ” I want you to pledge that you will educate your children to behave better. Tell your sons that violence against women is never acceptable. Tell your daughters that their lives have value; that they are equal to men.”

Must Read

What is the common link between the high-profile Rhea Chakraborty allegations of last year and the still-unfolding drug bust case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan? Turns out it’s IRS officer, Sameer Wankhede, who worked in the NIA and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), before being loaned to the NCB as Director, Mumbai Zone. No stranger to controversy, or celebrities, Wankhede has crossed paths with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Oberoi, and Mika Singh.

With the Lakhimpur Kheri case turning into a political hot button issue ahead of the UP elections next year, the spotlight is on Ajay Kumar Mishra, the Union MoS whose son now faces a murder case. The Sunday Express traces Mishra’s journey — from the ‘Teni Maharaj’ who settled village disputes, to the two-time MP who found a spot in the Union Cabinet as the sole Brahmin face from UP.

Every monsoon, Chhattisgarh is struck by wave after wave of Malaria outbreaks, one of the state’s biggest killers. Even security forces battling Naxals are vulnerable to the disease. For many, particularly in the more cutoff paras (localities), medical intervention remains sparse. It is in places like there where the first-ever vaccine for malaria, now a possibility after the WHO nod, can prove a game-changer.

A storm seems to be brewing within the Kerala BJP over nomination of office-bearers to the party’s state and national organisations, a move that has shown the clout of party’s state unit president K Surendran and Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan in party organisational affairs. From Sobha Surendran, to A K Nazir, BJP’s most visible Muslim face in the state — several senior party leaders have questioned the BJP’s recent decisions in the state.

And Finally

With offices now readying themselves to usher back employees, one can’t help but wonder if workspaces will ever be the same. One of the few upsides of the pandemic is that it has given employers the opportunity to restructure workplaces. Companies and start-ups are experimenting with shorter workweeks for reduced salaries, and hybrid work models – a mix of work-from-home and work-from-office – are gaining traction.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose