Daily Briefing: Expect govt to clear collegium’s proposed names soon, says CJI; Australia red-flags draft e-commerce rules

The Big Story

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana underlined the importance of filling judicial vacancies to address the pendency of cases. Speaking at an event attended by President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, CJI Ramana said the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended 106 names for judges and 9 for Chief Justices since May this year and the government had “so far” cleared names of 7 for judges and one for Chief Justice.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to act on the Supreme Court collegium recommendation to appoint two advocates as judges of the Karnataka High Court even a month after the names were sent twice for approval. Conventionally, the government is bound to accept the recommendation of the collegium if the decision has been reiterated.

Only in the Express

The Australian government and multiple foreign trade bodies have raised red flags against India’s draft e-commerce rules, an RTI filed by The Indian Express has found. The Australian government, which is negotiating a trade pact with India, said the new rules would “impose extensive extraterritorial obligations on foreign e-commerce entities operating in India”.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes: “The BJP promised to create 2 crore jobs a year. In seven years, their ‘deft’ management of the economy ought to have created 14 crore new jobs in the formal and informal sectors, but it did not.”

From the Front Page

Amid the ongoing farmer agitation and fresh protests in Haryana and Punjab over the decision to delay paddy procurement, the government has decided to commence procurement for the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 from today. The decision comes two days after the Centre said it would put off procurement in the two states to October 11.

Almost a week after a 24-year-old youth was found dead on railway tracks in Belagavi, police suspect that he was murdered over an inter-faith relationship. The victim’s mother said in a police complaint that she suspects the father of the girl, with whom her son was involved, and a few persons associated with a radical right-wing group of murdering her son.

Must Read

It appears, a year after launching the process to pick the next vice-chancellors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Ministry of Education has been unable to choose suitable replacements. On Saturday, the ministry issued fresh advertisements to accept more applications for the posts, citing the need to have a “wider choice for selection”.

When construction of the new Jharkhand High Court started, building an advocates’ block for Rs 26 crore, a guesthouse for Rs 3.7 crore, AC trench and plant room for a combined cost Rs 22.22 crore was not part of the plan. The additional structures were an expensive deviation, increasing the cost of construction by 60%. Construction was halted, the contractor was fired and 14 engineers were issued showcase notices. But the question then arises — how did the extra construction proceed without knowledge of top-level officers?

Last week, Kanhaiya Kumar joined the Congress, a party that has been steadily losing ground in Bihar and elsewhere. Will his campus-style politics infuse fresh blood into the party or is the induction another sign of the drift within? The Indian Express on the man and his politics.

The present-day residents of the iconic Satyagraha Ashram are descendants of the people who were brought to the Harijan Ashram that Mahatma Gandhi established on the banks of the Sabarmati river in 1917. The area no longer looks like it once did, with colonies replacing the original clusters of homes. Now, with the Rs 1,200 crore Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment project, the ashramwasis will have to move out. But so far, only 80 of the 263 families have taken the compensation amount offered by the Gujarat government.

And Finally

From the nasal crooning of KL Saigal back in the 1946 film ‘Shahjehan’, to rapper Divine’s powerful verses delivered in his characteristic Bambaiya Hindi in ‘Gully Boy’ (2019) — the story of India is incomplete without its songs. We map India’s journey since Independence with 75 path-breaking Hindi film songs.

