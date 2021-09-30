Daily Briefing: Congress firefights in Punjab; Mid-day meal scheme is now ‘PMPoshan’

Good morning,

The Big Story

As the Congress leadership continues to pour its energies into dousing one fire to the next in Punjab, it has launched an exercise to placate Navjot Singh Sidhu to withdraw his resignation as PPCC chief, but he appears to be in no mood to relent. He even tweeted a video to say that he will not compromise on his ethics even if it meant sacrificing posts. However, a number of leaders are of the opinion that the party should not bend now and let him resign.

Is Captain Amarinder Singh joining the BJP? Even though his team did their best to nip speculation about his Delhi visit by calling it a “personal visit”, his almost hour-long meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not help in putting it to bed. For now, although he has publicly criticised the Congress, Singh remains with the party.

Only in the Express

The Delhi Police has withdrawn or scaled down the security of several retired officers, judges, and politicians after an audit of its security units. The audit found that many of the security personnel had been first attached to the officers or judges concerned while they were serving, but continued to have them after retirement or transfer.

Screen-grab from video shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu yesterday. (PTI Photo) Screen-grab from video shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu yesterday. (PTI Photo)

From the Front Page

Did Mundra Adani port gain any “benefits” from the import of 2,990 kg of heroin, seized by the DRI on September 16? A special court ordered a probe to answer this question. The judge said the heroin seizure by the DRI has raised “many issues” that should be investigated, including why the consignment landed in Gujarat when the trading company, in whose name the two containers were registered, is based out of Andhra Pradesh, that is surrounded by other ports.

The mid-day meal scheme will now be known as PM POSHAN, with the Centre initiating a major political push pivoted around ‘child nutrition’, and announcing that around 24 lakh students receiving pre-primary education at government and government-aided schools will also be brought under the ambit of the scheme from next year.

Must Read

A 38-year-old property dealer from Kanpur died after he was allegedly assaulted by police officials in the midst of a late-night raid at a Gorakhpur hotel. A murder FIR has been lodged against all six policemen involved, but no arrests have been made as yet. In a letter addressed to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the realtor’s wife listed out her demands — that the case be probed by the CBI, the trial be held in a fast-track court in Kanpur, and action be taken against the hotel.

In the 13 years that have passed since it was first set up in the aftermath of the Mumbai terror attacks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken up over 20 cases in Maharashtra. In many of them, including the Malegaon 2008 blast case, the trials being conducted in special courts are far from completion. We take a look at some of the key cases being probed by the NIA in the state and how they have fared.

Since it came to power in May this year, the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has retrieved encroached temple land worth Rs 1,000 crore in the past four months, with plans to retrieve more such land in the future — following through on one of its main poll promises. The latest retrieval was a land belonging to Kancheepuram Ekambareswarar Temple, spread over 49 grounds on Chennai’s Poonamallee high road.

Over a month after the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority has written to the DGCA seeking resumption of flights operated by Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airline to and from Delhi. The Afghanistan airspace was declared ‘uncontrolled’ and was effectively closed for civilian flights on August 16 after the Taliban returned to power. Meanwhile, DGCA chief Arun Kumar said the Ministry of Civil Aviation will take a call on the matter as this was a policy issue.

And Finally

When 20-year-old Sherin Abdul Gaffoor took up long jump, she didn’t do it with the intention of making it big in the sport. Instead, she took it up with hopes that it would better her chances of getting into a medical college. Cut to Tuesday, when the Chennai jumper bagged gold at the Under 23 National Championship in Delhi with an impressive leap of 6.45m.

Delhi Confidential: For the second time in less than 10 days, CJI NV Ramana called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan this week, leading to whispers within legal circles. This comes at a time when the government is yet to act on the Collegium’s record number of recommendations for appointment of judges to High Courts.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we take a look at the crisis brewing in Punjab, a report that claims Instagram negatively impacts teenage girls, and why Naga peace talks have stalled again.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose