Daily Briefing: PM Modi’s UN speech, Congress to induct young guns, Bedi’s 75th birthday

Modi in US

In his 21-minute speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on China’s expansionism in the Indo-Pacific and its capacity to undermine international institutions. He also targeted Pakistan for its “regressive thinking” and its use of “terrorism as a political tool”.

Even leaders of the Quad grouping, of which India is a member, pledged to ensure a “free and open” Indo-Pacific which is also “inclusive and resilient” at a time when China’s assertiveness is growing in the region.

“The game is never over until the last ball is bowled.”

Confronted with the difficult decision of having to give her consent to a risky surgery after Indian cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi had a stroke, his wife, Anju, remembered these words Bedi used to tell his teammates. Bed-ridden for almost three months, Bedi had to virtually learn to walk again. To complicate things, he tested positive for Covid-19. On Friday, watching him in the presence of family and friends, a day before his 75th birthday, was nothing short of a miracle.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes on Kerala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt’s “love and narcotic jihad” theory. “While ‘love’ and ‘narcotics’ are real, to attach the word jihad to love (a natural human emotion) and to narcotics (an analgesia and an addictive drug) reveals warped thinking. The intention is clear. It is to provoke distrust and communal conflict…”

After the exit of several young Congress leaders over the last two years, the party is hoping the entry of independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar on September 28 will be optics. The date has a symbolic value as it is Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary.

A school principal was suspended and two cooks were sacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri after it was found that utensils used by children from the Scheduled Castes for their mid-day meals were kept apart on the premises, and washed by the children themselves.

A 1.5-metre bas-relief panel of Revanta in sandstone made in the 10th century, an 8.5 cm tall bronze Nataraj figure from the 12th century, 56 terracotta pieces, several bronze figurines and copper objects — these are just some of the artefacts and antiques handed over by the US during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the country. All 157 items, stolen or smuggled out of India over a period of time, mostly belong to the period between 11th and 14th centuries.

A village of 500 people, all of whom were rehabilitated after a dam in Odisha’s Koraput district submerged their ancestral homes, has been fighting for a name. Its name, like in many rehabilitation camps, changes depending on who you ask. It’s Colony 6 in official records, Baikunthapur if you go by its residents, Camp 6 in local parlance. Despite putting up a fight and erecting sign boards declaring the name of their village, they are yet to be officially added in land and revenue records.

Amid the recent political upheaval in Punjab, The Sunday Express travels to Amritsar, the state’s political, religious and cultural hub, and sees the slow slipping away of an older city. What it is being replaced with, no one is really sure.

Moving cities is not new to a pandemic. Mobility was an answer to the plague even in the early 16th century. But images of migrant workers walking home will forever be representative of the pandemic’s hard economic lessons. For many among the privileged, though, it opened up doors to greener pastures and was a sign to embrace more thoughtful living. We speak to a few, who chose to move to smaller towns, away from high rents and hamster cages of metro living.

