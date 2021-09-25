Daily Briefing: India-US ties about democratic values, diversity, says Joe Biden; Gangster shot dead in Delhi court

Good morning,

Underlining that the relationship between India and the US is “destined to be stronger, closer and tighter”, US President Joe Biden said during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House that the partnership is about a “shared responsibility to uphold democratic values” and their “joint commitment to diversity”.

In her first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Vice-President Kamala Harris referred to terrorist groups operating in Pakistan and asked India’s neighbour to ensure that these groups do not impact the security of the US and India, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. The Foreign Secretary, who was part of the talks between Modi and Harris, said she also agreed with the Prime Minister on the “need to rein in and closely monitor Pakistan’s support for… terrorist groups”.

A day after an Assam eviction drive against “encroachers” on government land left two dead and several injured, including policemen, the authorities were yet to officially release details of the deceased. Darrang Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma confirmed to The Indian Express that the two included a 33-year-old, the video of whose shooting went viral on Thursday, and a 12-year-old child, both of this area in Sipajhar.

Since its launch six months ago, the Central Government has been going all out to promote the showpiece initiative, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to mark 75 years of Independence next year. But this has now led to questions being raised over the inclusion of ads for the event with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in emails sent to advocates by the Registry of the Supreme Court. The Registry, however, said in a statement that the National Informatics Centre, “which provides the email services to the apex court, was directed to drop that image from the footer of the emails originating from the Supreme Court”.

In the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections in Punjab, an opinion poll on the suitability of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister threw up an interesting finding. The majority respondents rejected the idea for just one reason: He was not a Punjabi. His religion, they made it clear, was inconsequential. Five years on, as Punjab braces for the 2022 Assembly elections, it’s witnessing an unusual focus on caste and religious identity after the elevation of Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister, and the rejection of former PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar.

Two armed men opened fire inside Delhi’s Rohini court, killing dreaded jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi. Members of the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence team, who were accompanying Gogi, shot dead the assailants, with 27 bullets in all fired inside the courtroom. In a major security lapse, the men — believed to belong to a rival gang headed by Sunil, alias Tillu Tajpuriya — managed to sneak into the courtroom with a .38 bore pistol and another of .30 bore posing as lawyers.

A freelance photographer, a dentist, a serving IPS officer who wanted to be in the IAS, the younger sister of a past UPSC topper — as always, the list of top-20 rank holders in this year’s UPSC Civil Services Examination, touted as the toughest exam in the country, is a varied mix. Shubham Kumar from Bihar, and Jagrati Awasthi from Bhopal — both engineering graduates — bagged the first and second ranks, respectively.

On Wednesday night, when the residents of the Dholpur-3 village received a notice from Darrang district administration to vacate their houses and move away, they immediately began gathering their things. By morning, the JCBs arrived and families carried what they could to the patch of land allotted to them by the Assam government. Since then, it has been, in one resident’s words, “as good as being dead”.

Nearly a decade after Dalit leader C Pasupathy Pandian was hacked to death, a 70-year-old woman, accused in his murder, was beheaded. In an even more gory turn of events, her head was placed outside Pandian’s house as an ‘offering’. Three of the eight men suspected to have killed her were arrested on Friday. The woman — P Nirmala Devi — was the fifth victim since Pandian’s murder.

During last year’s IPL, not long after he took out MS Dhoni twice among others, Varun Chakravarthy had been inked as the main weapon in Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup plans. As it turned out, he would fail a fitness test a couple of months later but clearly, he will be India’s main spinner in next month’s ICC event. This IPL, he has sparkled in a couple of games once again. We explain how Chakravarthy can be India’s main weapon at World T20.

Delhi Confidential: Speaker Om Birla faced an unexpected demand on Friday while he was addressing a joint session of the Karnataka legislature — JD(S) MLA K Annadani demanded that he speak in Kannada. While his demand stunned Birla for a while, he continued his speech in Hindi.

