Daily briefing: India protests new UK jab rules; Pilot meets Rahul, discusses ‘Rajasthan reshuffle’

The Big Story

The UK has landed in a bit of a soup with its new travel rules for those travelling from India and other select countries. It set up a diplomatic firestorm by notifying rules that state that only those who are inoculated “under an approved vaccination program in the UK, Europe, US, or UK vaccine programme overseas” will be considered fully vaccinated. This means RT-PCR tests and a 10-day quarantine for others.

Only in the Express

A detailed review by the CRPF of its Chhattisgarh-based units over the last two years has found that the decline in the involvement of senior officers has led to a dip in the quality of operations. In Chhattisgarh, the CRPF is mainly involved in anti-Maoist operations, and maintenance of law and order, along with the state police.

From the Front Page

The Congress might have averted a crisis in Punjab with the appointment of the state’s first Dalit Chief Minister but party leader Harish Rawat’s remarks about the forthcoming Assembly elections threatened to trigger a fresh one. The party high command was forced to step after Rawat said the elections would be fought under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Three months after it put on hold Covid vaccine exports to combat a ferocious second wave, India said Monday that it will resume its flagship Vaccine Maitri initiative in the fourth quarter starting October to reduce supply inequity in poorer nations.

The head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), considered the largest grouping of sadhus in the country, died by suicide at Baghambari math in Prayagraj. The police said Mahant Narendra Giri left a seven-page suicide note blaming his disciple and yoga guru, Anand Giri, and two others for his death.

Must read

Meanwhile, there was a change of leadership in the faction-ridden West Bengal BJP too, with the party unit getting a new president on Monday. Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, will take over from outgoing state chief Dilip Ghosh. Sources said the BJP central leadership has not been happy with the way Ghosh has handled the party since the polls.

At a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh last week, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan publicly pulled up a tehsildar and suspended him on corruption charges. He was the third officer to be put on suspension that day. By distancing himself from the actions of lower bureaucracy, the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies will give Chouhan a peek into the degree of public acceptance of his efforts to rework his image.

On Friday, as the Congress leadership was preparing to make a leadership change in Punjab, senior Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot had a quiet meeting with former party chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss cabinet reshuffle. With the party leadership asserting itself and easing out Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Congress leaders in Rajasthan are expecting a similar intervention. But senior party leaders pointed out that the situation in Rajasthan is different from that of Punjab.

And Finally…

The director of the CRED ad starring Neeraj Chopra shares what went into preparing the Olympic gold medalist to play the roles of a brand manager in a boardroom, a reporter with a goatee, a moustachioed cashier, a filmmaker planning biopics, and a wannabe javelin thrower.