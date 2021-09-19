Daily Briefing: Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM; UP village empties out after mysterious fever claims 12 lives

Good morning,

Exit Captain CM

The signs of discontent were visible. Nobody can say they didn’t see this coming. After a months-long drama that played out from Chandigarh to Delhi, Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab, stating he was feeling “humiliated” by the party leadership and suggesting that all courses of action were open to him.

In fact, the first warning sign had come early in 2017, barely five months after Amarinder took over as CM. As many as 33 newly-elected MLAs wrote to him seeking a probe into the alleged role of former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. That letter gathered dust. The MLAs hoped “big fish” would be ensnared but nothing happened.

One of the most persistent charges, or conspiracy theories, levelled against Amarinder is that he has a secret pact with the BJP, and far more damagingly, with his main political opponent, the Badals. Even fielding him from the Badal bastion of Lambi (apart from his traditional constituency of Patiala) could not make the political bad odour go away.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra played key roles in the central leadership’s decision to replace Amarinder. Now, the next big question is: Will there be leadership change in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh too where factions have been at loggerheads?

Chandigarh: Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Navjot Singh Sidhu brief the media after the CLP Meeting was over at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (PTI) Chandigarh: Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Navjot Singh Sidhu brief the media after the CLP Meeting was over at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (PTI)

Only in the Express

Unlike the developments in Punjab, this one struck like a thunderbolt. Former Union minister Babul Supriyo has switched to Trinamool Congress. In this interview, he says that it was a quick decision, but not something he would regret.

From the Front Page

An infrastructure project for troops guarding the eastern Ladakh region has turned out to be a non-starter after five years of work and investment of crores of rupees. And the failure of the project has also pitted two key ministries of the government — Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Jal Shakti — against each other.

Must Read

With panic spreading after a “mysterious fever” claimed over 12 lives in UP’s Kursauli village in the last month alone, several residents have chosen to leave their homes and relocate. The villagers that remain, recall in shock, how members of their family caught the debilitating fever.

With Dussehra just around the corner, strips of bamboo are being measured and twisted into effigies of Ramana on the streets of West Delhi’s Titarpur. But the makers, harried by Covid-related restrictions on celebrations and gatherings, are anticipating another year of poor sales.

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP replaced its Gujarat CM with first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel last week. We take a look at Patel’s dizzying rise — from a young man who sold firecrackers, to the owner of a construction firm and corporator, to the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

And Finally

From smoked lentils and delicate quinoa kebabs, to flavourful kasundi fish tikka with beetroot hummus — serving the first table of the nation is by no means easy. At the Rashtrapati Bhavan events, the aim is to incorporate the vast and varied food cultures and showcase the diversity of India to the visiting dignitaries. Mukesh Sharma, the executive chef at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, gives us a behind the scenes look at what goes into making a meal worthy of the President.

