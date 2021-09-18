Daily Briefing: On PM Modi’s birthday, over 2.5 crore people given Covid shots; Kumble back on BCCI radar for head coach job

Good morning,

Big Story

For the first time since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised questions on the “acceptability” of the new “system” in Afghanistan and flagged concerns that the change of power there took place without negotiations, and was not inclusive. In his intervention at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe, Modi called upon the international community to take a decision on the critical question of “recognition” of the new dispensation in Kabul in a “thoughtful and collective manner”.

Only in the Express

The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has made recommendations to appoint eight new Chief Justices of High Courts, and to transfer 28 judges of High Courts, including five Chief Justices, The Indian Express has learnt. Among the significant transfers recommended by the collegium are those of Calcutta High Court Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and of Tripura High Court Chief Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

With the tenures of Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar coming to an end after the World T20 starting next month, the BCCI is set to approach Anil Kumble to take on the role of head coach once again, The Indian Express has learnt. Kumble, the former captain and legendary leg-spinner, was head coach of the team before he decided to step down in 2017 after reports emerged of serious differences with Kohli.

From the Front Page

Two-and-a-half crore Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country, the highest in a day since the drive began in India on January 16, in a push announced to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. A major chunk of the vaccines were administered in large BJP-ruled states, with Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat accounting for more than 20 lakh doses each.

Rate cuts for a number of cancer and Covid-related medicines and a shift in tax payment liability to restaurant delivery aggregators such as Swiggy, Zomato, and cloud kitchen operators instead of restaurants, were two of the key decisions taken by the Goods and Services Tax Council in its meeting in Lucknow. The Council, which held an in-person meeting after 20 months, also decided to continue compensation cess levy only for repayment of borrowed amounts beyond June 2022.

The Cabinet Secretariat has asked the Ministry of Railways to act upon a series of recommendations including a merger of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd into IRCON, of Rail Tel into IRCTC, and a takeover of Braithwaite & Co Ltd by RITES. These proposals are part of a report on rationalisation of government bodies prepared by Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, after studying the structure and distribution of Railways ministry.

Must Read

In a recent pamphlet distributed at meetings of its branch and local-level committees, Kerala’s ruling CPM has cautioned its cadres about attempts being made on campus of professional colleges to “lure” educated young women to extremism. The pamphlet highlighted the threat posed by Islamist extremist outfits, “support for the Taliban”, and the “trend of communal influence” among Christians. This comes amidst the raging controversy over claims of “love jihad” and “narcotic jihad” targeting the youth of Kerala.

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves and gold medalist Neeraj Chopra’s javelin are among the items that have received the highest bids at an e-auction of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gloves, with a base price of Rs 80 lakh, received a bid of Rs 1.92 crore. Chopra’s javelin, which had a base price of Rs 1 crore, received a bid of Rs 1.5 crore.

A Dainik Bhaskar journalist Sunil Brar was arrested by the Ambala police and an FIR lodged against News Editor Sandeep Sharma on the charge of “mentioning (the) wrong place of arrest of a suspected terrorist”. Opposition leaders attacked the BJP-led Haryana government over the arrests, saying police had even brought Sharma’s 70-year-old father to the police station on not finding the journalist at his office.

And Finally

It’s been over a week since Vinod Kumar lost his Paralympic discus throw (F52) bronze after a panel conducted a review and found him ineligible for the F52 category, but his daughter still believes her father is a Paralympic medallist. Sakshi, 7, watched her father finish third on the live stream but isn’t aware yet of the fiasco that followed. “No matter how tough you are at the end of the day, you are human. I am still shattered,” says Vinod.

Delhi Confidential: While praising Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at a function, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that soon after he got married, it was brought to his notice that a house belonging to his in-laws was coming in the way of construction of a road. He said he had ordered the house to be razed for the road project. Similarly, he learnt that a house belonging to Khattar’s wife’s family was demolished after it was found to be in the way of a highway project.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi