Daily Briefing: Delhi Police cites conspiracy in rise of tractor sales ahead of Jan 16 violence; Some Pak interests in conflict with US, says Blinken

94.30 per cent and 85.13 per cent in Punjab and 50.32 per cent and 48 per cent in Haryana. The Delhi Police has cited the increase in tractor sales figures in the months of December and January to substantiate its allegation that the Republic Day violence was a “deep-rooted, well-orchestrated conspiracy”. Actor Deep Sidhu’s lawyer called the claim “absurd and childish”.

The Union Government is trying to get hold of IIM Rohtak Director’s undergraduate degree. The Education Ministry has already sent him two letters (the second a reminder) asking for verified copies of his education certificates.

For appointment as Director a first-class Bachelor’s degree is a prerequisite. And there are barely five months left for Director Dheeraj Sharma’s five-year term to end.

Days after clashes between workers of BJP and CPI(M) in Tripura, and amid a push by the TMC to emerge as a power in the state, former chief minister and senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar, in an interview with The Indian Express, says that attacks are taking place on CPI(M) workers since the party is regaining ground, and that Trinamool may still be at a nascent stage in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the farmers, mainly from the Jat Community, saying that the Centre is working to empower small farmers. With Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh just months away, Modi also invoked former Prime Minister and Jat leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, whose grandson and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary has been playing a major role in mobilising farmers’ protests in the state.

United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken told Congress that the country will consider its ties with Pakistan as some of its interests are in conflict with the US. “It (Pakistan) is one that is involved (in) hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan, it’s one that’s involved (in) harbouring members of the Taliban…,” Blinken told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

In the last three weeks alone, seven children, all aged below 14, have died in Haryana’s Chilli village, located 20 km away from Palwal. Health officials are camping in a panchayat house to investigate the cause of death. The reasons being cited, by residents of the village and health officials alike, range from dengue to pneumonia, gastroenteritis to vector-borne diseases owing to lack of sanitation.

After Uttarakhand and Karnataka, Gujarat is the latest state to get a Chief Minister from the dominant community, amidst the BJP’s renewed efforts to adopt the time-tested strategy of caste balancing ahead of several Assembly elections. This is a drastic change from the party’s earlier strategy of pointedly choosing leaders from non-dominant castes as chief ministers.

“We are suffocating here. Nobody talks to us…they treat us like criminals.” One year after a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and brutally assaulted by four upper-caste men in Hathras, her family has been shunned by the village. CCTV cameras watch their home all the time. Around 35 personnel from the CRPF stand guard. In their home, a small urn sits in the corner of a room. They have decided they will not perform her last rites until they get justice from the court.

Hidden under the shade of a towering banyan tree along the banks of Yamuna’s Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan, the old memorial honouring Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh is not much to look at. It is hard to believe the bare-bones structure was established in memory of a legend, locally called “Raja saab”, in whose name a state university is being established. Built on Singh’s own land donated for this purpose, the samadhi was originally in the middle of a little park.

From biscuits to cakes and tarts — these delectable treats are at the forefront of an initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government to showcase locally sourced cereals like millet, dodo and kutki. As part of the revival project, 24 women from villages across the state were selected for a training programme, where they are learning to prepare delicious baked goods using these cereals, known for their high nutritional value.

Delhi Confidential: Not known for issuing condolence messages on the deaths of Indian leaders, banned Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM) on Tuesday released a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the demise of veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes. In 2005, Fernandes was appointed as leader of a Group of Ministers to talk with the NSCN leadership.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we discuss the Mumbai rape and murder case, the Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam, and finally, the NHRC’s notices about the farmer protests.

