Daily Briefing: Gujarat’s Rupani resigns; Can’t let Afghanistan become terror safe haven, say India and Australia

More than 14 months into his second term, Vijay Rupani resigned as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Rupani’s exit was sudden, similar to the circumstances in which he replaced his predecessor Anandiben Patel. But the one person who saw it coming is no longer in the country.

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra explained why the party would go it alone in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and how the BJP would not gain from a triangular contest.

Without naming the Taliban, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Afghanistan must not become a safe haven for terrorists. Jaishankar also flagged concerns of “inclusiveness” in the “dispensation in Kabul”.

In Mathura-Vrindavan, where the Uttar Pradesh government notified 22 out 70 municipal wards as holy sites, effectively banning the sale of non-vegetarian food and liquor here, many fear that their businesses, which took shape over generations, will suffer as district officials admit that a rehabilitation plan is not even on the table.

The BCCI’s decision to designate MS Dhoni as the mentor for next month’s WorldT20, was a subtle nudge to Indian team captain Virat Kohli. This would be the first official acknowledgement of sorts by the Indian board that the country’s greatest batsman was not quite the greatest leader. While there have been lateral entries to the Indian team set-up in the past, the inclusion of a Dhoni-like mentor, an active IPL player, was a first.

After Ford announced it will be stopping all operations in India, employees and dealers of the company have decided to challenge the plan for a complete shutdown. Leaving only ‘Ford Business Solutions’ operational in the country, Ford’s decision will affect thousands of employees directly and hundreds of others in related sectors, they said

As the Taliban swept through Afghanistan, facing little resistance, one man, Amrullah Saleh, vowed not to yield. The Indian Express traces his arc from a defence official in the Rabbani govt to spy chief and later vice-president of Afghanistan. Now, encircled by the Taliban, the pro-India Tajik politician has a ‘death wish’ — to fight on.

An eerie silence prevails in Pazhoor under Chathamangalam panchayat in Kozhikode district, the village of the 12-year-old boy who died of Nipah infection on September 5. A total of 274 people, 149 of them health workers, are believed to have been exposed to the Nipah victim, or his family. Eighty-eight people, out of 94 who are symptomatic, have tested negative. Once again confined to their homes, residents are waiting for the day they can move about again.

Twenty years after 9/11, blind California resident Michael Hingson shares the extraordinary story of how his guide dog helped him escape the ill-fated World Trade Centre in New York before it crashed to the ground. Hingson was co-hosting a seminar at the WTC on that dark day. When the building began to disintegrate, it was his yellow Labrador, Roselle, that guided him down the stairs to safety.

