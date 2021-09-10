Daily Briefing: This quarter will be better than Q1, says RBI Governor; Ford drives out of India, shuts plants

Good morning,

Big Story

Without mentioning the Taliban or putting the onus on them for the situation in Afghanistan, leaders of the BRICS expressed concern over “the latest developments” there and called for “refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means”. The New Delhi declaration — it was the first statement by the grouping since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15 — that followed the BRICS summit, held via virtual mode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the host, said leaders stressed the need for an “inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue”.

Only in the Express

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das told The Indian Express that the current quarter (July-September) will be better than the previous (June) quarter, thereby expressing optimism about recovery in the Covid-hit economy. Sticking to the 9.5 per cent growth projection for 2021-22, the Governor said there was no evidence that asset prices, and to some extent the current high stock prices, were influenced by excess liquidity.

Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Uday Kotak, while speaking at the third of a series of online, agenda-setting debates organised by The Indian Express and the Financial Times, said the government has the space to step up spending over the next few months and the financial sector is much stronger now to support the economic recovery. “I actually feel that the Finance Minister has created space for herself to be able to do some spending over and above what may have been planned in the next few months,” he said.

From the Front Page

Ford Motor Company, one of the first global carmakers to enter the Indian market following the liberalisation that began in 1991, has decided to end manufacturing operations in the country. The American company said it had accumulated losses of over $ 2 billion in the last 10 years and joins a growing list of global vehicle makers that have stopped operations in the world’s fourth largest automobile market over the last five years.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are building a reputation for being excellent business schools as well, with six IITs having ranked among the 20 best institutions for management study in the latest edition of the NIRF rankings. Of the country’s 23 IITs, only seven offer a Master’s in management.

Must Read

Eight years after security personnel gunned down eight persons, including four minors, in Edesmetta in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a judicial inquiry report, submitted to the state cabinet Wednesday, concluded that none of those killed were Maoists, as was alleged at the time of the incident. The report said the security personnel “may have opened fire in panic”.

A Hercules C-130 J IAF plane, carrying Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, conducted a mock emergency landing on the Satta-Gandhav stretch of National Highway 925 in Barmer, Rajasthan. The stretch, which will serve as an emergency landing strip for Indian Air Force planes, was inaugurated by the two Union Ministers on Thursday.

In the midst of a hung verdict and both the BJP and Congress vying for power, four newly elected JD(S) councillors have now been sheltered in Bengaluru by party leaders over fears of being poached by the two parties. The councillors, who arrived in Bengaluru on September 8, were seen at former CM H D Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse just outside the city, and the residence of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Fanning the growing Islamophobia among Christians in Kerala, a Catholic bishop has said that there is an organised “narcotic jihad” targeting non-Muslims. In his address to the faithful at Marth Mariam Pilgrim Church at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district on Wednesday, Palai bishop Joseph Kallarangatt claimed that there are two types of jihad – “love jihad and narcotic jihad”.

And Finally

The failure of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to the Moon, to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface had led to much disappointment. But that did not mean the entire mission had been wasted. The Orbiter part of the mission has been functioning normally, and in the two years since that setback, the various instruments on board have gathered a wealth of new information that has added to our knowledge about the Moon and its environment. We break down the data it has gathered till now.

Delhi Confidential: Nearly a fortnight ago, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, after a meeting with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had claimed that the latter would visit the state soon. This came after he brought dozens of MLAs loyal to him to Delhi in a show of strength. But weeks later, there is no sign of Gandhi visiting the state any time soon.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we look at the BJP’s three week campaign to mark PM Modi’s birthday, the controversial article published in Panchjanya, a RSS affiliated magazine, that accused Infosys of being ‘anti-national’, and an update regarding the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi