Daily Briefing: SC Panel member urges CJI to release report on farm laws; Taliban unveils interim government in Afghanistan

Good morning,

Big Story

A member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three farm laws that triggered farmer protests last year has urged the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to release the panel’s report in the public domain and forward it to the Centre. In a letter to the CJI, the member said the committee’s report “has addressed all apprehensions of the farmers” and its “recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers’ agitation”.

Only in the Express

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes on the new Brahmin welfare schemes instituted by a few southern states. “The state ought to help the poor of all communities. But the way in which the proposed schemes are framed is a grotesque perversion of constitutional values. They are a reactionary reversion to the worst aspects of caste.”

From the Front Page

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the man who ordered the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001 will be the new Prime Minister of Afghanistan. And the interim government has Pakistan’s stamp all over as leaders of the Haqqani Network terror outfit and the Kandahar-based Taliban group dominated the new cabinet.

Public sector banks are experiencing a sharp rise in the proportion of Mudra loans — the collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh given to non-farm small/micro enterprises — turning into non-performing assets following the impact of Covid on incomes and repayment capacity of borrowers.

Why did dismissed Mumbai Police API Sachin Waze return to the scene two hours after allegedly parking an SUV with gelatin sticks and a threat letter inside? This key question that had puzzled investigators probing the Antilla bomb scare case has been addressed by the National Investigation Agency in its chargesheet.

Must Read

“I was framed for being a Dalit and six years of my life were taken from me.” A 55-year-old Dalit man was acquitted after spending six years in prison for alleged sexual harassment of minors. On August 7, a Delhi court acquitted him, observing that he had been “falsely framed due to prejudicial disposition of the parents towards the accused, who belongs to the Dalit community”. He was released the same night.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is set to don his chef’s hat on Wednesday, as he prepares to cook a feast fit for Olympians. He will be hosting Tokyo Olympic medal winners from his state at his farmhouse in Mohali. What’s on the menu, you ask? It appears, the CM is going all out — “Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo and Zarda rice,” his media advisor tweeted.

Amidst blowing of conch shells and slogans of Jai Shri Ram, Jai Siya Ram and Har Har Mahadev, the BSP concluded the first phase of its meetings targeted at the Brahmin vote ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Party chief Mayawati made a series of promises to the Brahmin community and called upon it to join hands with Dalits and rally behind the BSP.

The BJP may have regained power in Madhya Pradesh on the back of defections in Congress, but the electoral setback of 2018 got the party into deep thinking. According to party leaders, it was felt that the eroding support base among Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes could be largely attributed to poor representation of these communities, and a lack of sensitivity towards their concerns. Efforts are now being made to win back lost ground.

And Finally

“It was not only the sexual abuse it was also verbal and mental abuse.” After a 19-year-old national-level field runner filed a sexual harassment complaint against Chennai-based athletics coach P Nagarajan, seven more women athletes came forward with similar allegations against him. The Indian Express spoke to two athletes, now adults, who recalled the trauma and abuse they faced when they were just children training under the coach.

Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi made a 15-minute appearance at the wedding reception of Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s daughter Arpita. When the family requested for a photo, the Prime Minister pulled in Joshi’s younger daughter, who was otherwise not prominently visible, and made her stand in the front.

In today’s episode of the ‘3 Things’ podcast, we look at the ongoing standoff between the Supreme Court and the Centre over the vacancies in Tribunals, and the Tribunals Reforms Act 2021, a farm leader’s letter to CJI, and the latest on the UP polls 2022.



Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose