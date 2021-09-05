Daily Briefing: Taliban indicated will be reasonable with Indian concerns, says Foreign Secretary; Infosys with ‘anti-national’ forces, says RSS-linked journal

Good morning,

Afghanistan Crisis

Days after India made public its first official contact with the Taliban, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said New Delhi’s engagement has been “limited” and the Taliban have indicated that they will be “reasonable” in the way they “handle” Indian concerns.

Pakistan’s ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hameed landed in Kabul amid jockeying for powerful positions in the new Afghanistan government. Pakistan is keen to put the Haqqani Network, which has been responsible for attacks against the Indian Embassy in Kabul, in influential positions.

Only in the Express

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes that the latest GDP growth figure would have been higher had the government loosened its purse strings.“The government failed to show the boldness to spend and, if it was short of money, the boldness to borrow and spend.”

From the Front Page

An RSS-affiliated weekly has alleged that Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys may be deliberately trying to destabilise the Indian economy and has accused it of helping “Naxals, Leftists and tukde tukde gang”. The weekly has made these allegations in the context of glitches in the new Income Tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys and claimed it wasn’t the first time the IT company had bungled a government project.

Setting the stage for a fresh confrontation with the Government, the Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its decision recommending the appointment of 12 candidates to five High Courts. According to the Memorandum of Procedure, once reiterated by the Collegium, the Centre is bound to make the appointment. But there is also the possibility that the Centre can sit on these names indefinitely.

Moving to end decades of violence in Karbi Anglong in Assam, the Centre signed a tripartite agreement with five insurgent groups from the region and the state government. The agreement grants greater devolution of autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council apart from providing protection to the language, culture and identity of the region and reservation to the Karbi people.

Must Read

“I just tell myself I’m the best. Chill.” This is what SL3 class shuttler Pramod Bhagat tells himself every time he steps onto the court. On Saturday, he scripted history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a badminton gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Not an attacking player, obsessed with winning and summoning strokes cannily from his vast bouquet, Bhagat netted India’s historic medal wrong footing his opponent, Britain’s Daniel Bethell, who stopped back a little thinking the shuttle would travel further, but the Indian looped it close.

A year and a half ago, when the lockdown was announced across the country amid the outbreak of Covid-19, over 600 migrant labourers were enrolled by the West Bengal government as ‘Covid Warriors’. Their job was to help out at hospitals, where Covid patients were admitted, for which they received a monthly stipend and temporary accommodation. Now with the pandemic situation waning, their fate hangs in balance.

It’s been more than 4,000 years since the end of the Indus Valley Civilization — time that stands still in Dholavira. The main issue the Kutch village faces is access to drinking water. With TDS (Total dissolved solids) levels well above safe levels, ground water in Dholavira is undrinkable. Through the day, Dholavira women are forced to line up near the ruins of the Indus Valley city next door, which remains its only source of clean drinking water.

For nearly a year, the farmer agitation in Haryana has had the ruling BJP, JJP cornered. The face behind these protests is Gurnam Singh Chaduni. In fact, last year, it was Chanduni who exhorted protesters to make it to the Capital “at any cost”, “breaking police barricades” if needed. He is no novice. Chanduni has been protesting on farmer issues for over a decade now, often deploying techniques like standing in the middle of a river for days, or leading a parade of semi-clad farmers.

And Finally

Amidst a continued spurt in Covid-19 infections, the ‘Lokame Tharavadu (The World is One Family)’ art exhibition in one of Kerala’s oldest planned towns, Alappuzha, brings together a show of hope, employment and regeneration in a pandemic-ridden world. The town is playing host to one of the largest exhibitions of over 268 Malayali artists from around the world, curated by artist and Biennale founder-president Bose Krishnamachari.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose