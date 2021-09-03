Daily Briefing: CBI gets custody of its sub-inspector, Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer; Gold loans soar 77% in 12 months

Good morning,

A day after the CBI arrested one of its own, the probe agency arrested Anand Daga, the lawyer of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with the alleged leak of a purported Preliminary Enquiry (PE) report on allegations of policemen being coerced by Deshmukh to collect bribes on his behalf from bars and restaurants in Mumbai

After a long pandemic break, Delhi University plans to reopen next week in a slow, phased manner beginning with its libraries Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor P C Joshi said at an Idea Exchange session of The Indian Express.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana expressed concern over attempts by a section of the media to give communal colour to the news. He made these remarks while hearing a batch of petitions which sought action against news channels for presenting news of the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last year with alleged communal overtones.

In a sign of Covid-induced distress, there has been a significant jump, 77.4 per cent to be more precise, in the gold loan business. Credit card outstanding also jumped 9.8 per cent (Rs 10,000 crore) to Rs 1.11 lakh crore during the 12-month period ending July 2021.

Seven and a half months into the national vaccination drive, India has got more than half its adult population inoculated with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. As of September 1, almost every eligible person has received at least one dose of the vaccine in the two small states of Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh. Besides Himachal and Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh too have done well.

Over 100 cases have been unearthed in Bengaluru’s latest eviction racket, where “fake decrees” were obtained by a nexus, including a former public prosecutor, in an investigation conducted by the CID. The modus operandi is simple — a nexus of operators creates fake documents and claims ownership to prime property. Then, a case is filed in the small causes court, which deals with civil matters, for eviction of a fictitious tenant named by the fake owner. Once a favourable decree is obtained, it is used to try and forcibly evict the legal owner.

In a victory for students and academics who protested against the Bihar government’s decision to amend the syllabus at JP University in Chhapra, the administration is now restoring chapters on socialist icon and the institute’s namesake Jayaprakash Narayan and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia that were taken off the university’s political science Master’s syllabus three years ago.

Children of migrant or refugee Myanmar nationals, currently taking shelter in Mizoram after fleeing the military coup in the neighbouring country, can now be admitted to schools in the state, authorities said. As per state government records from September 1, available with The Indian Express, 9,450 refugees — which include about 20 Myanmarese legislators —are currently taking refuge across 10 districts of Mizoram.

An urban village in Munirka, which lies in the shadow of a Lodi-era monument, may soon be the latest neighbourhood to undergo a name change, which local administration believes will help it break away from its “Mughal” past. The Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had last week given anticipatory approval to change the name of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram. While some residents of the village are indifferent to the change, others are concerned about the logistics of it.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has played two matches at the US Open so far, but taken three toilet breaks, one medical time-out, and decided to switch racquets mid-game as well. In none of these instances has he gone against the rules, but morals have come into question. We explain why Tsitsipas’ lengthy off-court trips irk his opponents.

Delhi Confidential: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made a surprise visit to the CGHS centre in South Avenue to check its functioning around 11.30 pm Wednesday – under a different name so that he could get the full patient’s experience.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we talk about the latest GDP data and the death of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. We also go over the latest updates from Afghanistan.

