Daily Briefing: Delhi schools to start reopening from September 1; 5 killed after suspected militants attack truck in Assam

Good morning,

Big Story

Bhupesh Baghel will continue as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh “for the time being” and the proposal to replace him with T S Singh Deo, in line with the formula of rotational chief ministership agreed upon by the two in 2018, was “not a closed chapter,” sources in the Congress said after Baghel met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for more than three hours amid an unprecedented show of strength by him in New Delhi.

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s adviser Malvinder Singh Mali has resigned, even as the Punjab Congress chief issued a veiled ultimatum to the party high command, declaring he would fight attempts to deny him the freedom to take decisions that were good for the state. Controversial posts on social media by Mali have triggered a storm in the Punjab Congress, drawing criticism from Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Only in the Express

A day after Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra urged people to not use his name to “further propaganda and dirty agenda”, fellow Olympians, including Tokyo Games medalist Bajrang Punia, came out in his support, saying sport should not be used as a medium to discriminate. “Whether the athlete is from Pakistan or any other country, he represents his nation. So, it’s not like we’ll say something against that person because he is from Pakistan. There should be respect for athletes,” Bajrang, who won the bronze medal in the 65kg weight class, told The Indian Express.

From the Front Page

Schools for Classes IX-XII, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen in phases from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced. While physical classes were suspended in Delhi’s schools on March 12 last year, senior classes had reopened briefly in January-March this year.

Across some of India’s busiest airports and train stations, facial recognition technology (FRT) software systems are being hooked up with a network of closed-circuit cameras to pan through databases to identify people on a real-time basis. Although the system seeks to achieve a range of objectives — better identification of criminals, law enforcement use at railway stations, passenger check-ins at airports, and even student authentication mechanisms — a red flag that has been raised is that the extensive use of FRT systems is taking place in the absence of data protection laws.

At least five people were killed after alleged militants from the Dimasa National Liberation Army fired on and set ablaze several private commercial trucks in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Thursday evening. Over the last few months, the Northeastern states have seen several episodes of violence and unrest. In July, the old boundary dispute between Assam and Mizoram turned bloody, leading to the death of six Assam Police personnel.

Must Read

When Tasleem Ali, a bangle seller from UP, was attacked by some men in Indore earlier this month, one of his attackers invoked his religion and shouted “Bombay Bazaar ka badla lo”. He was referring to an incident that took place at a market about 4 km away, where two Dalit girls were beaten up by a group of young men who alleged allegedly mistook them as “Muslim women standing with a Hindu man.” This incident, and two other events, hardened fault lines, community leaders said.

After a tumultuous few days, Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane resumed his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Ratnagiri. But not without first issuing a rather menacing threat to the Shiv Sena — “I also know old things…I will reveal things step by step…I am a minister in the Centre, keep this in mind,” he said. This comes after he was arrested for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Under the new National Education Policy, Delhi University will introduce a four-year undergraduate programme from next year, despite opposition from teachers. The NEP has also proposed several other reforms for higher education — from a new system for allotting credits, to a push to break disciplinary boundaries. We take a look at how, if implemented in letter and spirit, the NEP can change the classroom experience.

And Finally

The final swansong of Cristiano Ronaldo will take place in Manchester – a statement that wouldn’t have surprised most, until one heard which half he was planning on going to. Reportedly it was a call from Sir Alex Ferguson that changed the mind of the player who won the first of his five Ballon d’Ors at Old Trafford.

Delhi Confidential: Ladakh seems to have become the new visitors’ hub for Members of Parliament soon after a bitter Monsoon Session, with nearly 200 MPs scheduled to visit the Union Territory. Speaker Om Birla met more than two dozen of them in the last two days of his visit to Leh.

Until tomorrow,

Rounak Bagchi and Rahel Philipose