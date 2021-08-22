Daily Briefing: Two Indian flights with 350 on board take off from Kabul; Want to provide vaccines to schools, says Zydus

Good morning,

By the time you begin reading this morning briefing, two Indian evacuation flights carrying around 350 people from Kabul would have landed in the country. With the Taliban controlling access points, the flights got delayed due to the chaos inside and outside the airport.

Meanwhile, at least 72 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, including two Members of Parliament representing the minority community, were stopped by the Taliban from boarding an IAF aircraft.

Kabul: In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) plays with children waiting to process during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP)

Former Union minister P Chidambaram writes: “His (Narendra Modi) speeches on August 15 are unremarkable because they are not very different from his speeches at election rallies — minus his trademark jibes at the Opposition.”

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passed away in a hospital in Lucknow after a prolonged illness. He was 89. Much before the emergence of Narendra Modi on the national scene, it was Kalyan Singh who was seen in BJP ranks as the “Hindu-Hriday Samrat”. His rise in the party was meteoric and his fall and fade out almost as rapid.

An 18-year-old B.Com student, a 24-year-old medical student, a 26-year-old local journalist and a 49-year-old associated with the AIUDF are among 15 people who have been arrested by the Assam Police — almost all of them under the UAPA — for allegedly putting up social media posts that “support” the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

After getting Emergency Use Approval earlier this week, the Zydus Group said it hoped to make its vaccine, that can be used for ages 12 years and above, available to institutions like schools and colleges, but the decision would finally depend on talks with the government and its requirements.

In Puri district’s Nathapur village, 40 Dalit families are trying to rebuild their lives after they were forced out of their homes in Brahmapur, a settlement on an island in Chilika, for refusing to carry out a caste-based custom. In 2013, young men from the community refused to carry the palanquin in wedding processions of upper-caste families — a long time tradition in the village. “After we refused to carry the palanquin, our access to fish in Chilika was prohibited,” a Dalit resident recalled.

Last year, 65-year-old AK Khanna received one of the first few doses of the Covishield vaccine as part of its clinical trials. Today, he still has to furnish RT-PCR results every time they board a flight. Khanna is not alone. Over 26,000 volunteers who participated in clinical trials for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines received a certificate from the trial sites, but none could generate a certificate from the CoWin app, which is being accepted as proof of vaccination.

From a city remarkably calm as the Taliban knocked at the door, to one that locked itself in or desperately sought a way out. The Indian Express captures the 4 days and 5 nights that led up to the Taliban takeover that plunged the country and its capital into a state of chaos. We follow ordinary lives amidst the extraordinary collapse of Kabul.

BJP MPs like Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are set to star alongside actors like Asrani and Shakti Kapoor in the upcoming production, ‘Ayodhya ki Ramlila’, which will be staged and telecast from Lakshman Quila, less than two km from where the Ram temple is being constructed. Last year, the programme was held for the first time, with strict Covid protocol in place. This year too, an audience will not be present.

At the e.Adda last week, actor Manoj Bajpayee spoke on how OTT has revolutionised the way we watch films, on writers being the new superstars and why actors need to be connected with the world outside.

