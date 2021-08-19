Daily Briefing: Collegium recommends 8 High Court judges, advocate, to SC; Court clears Shashi Tharoor in wife’s death

Good morning,

The Big Story

A day after The Indian Express reported that the unprecedented 22-month-long impasse over the elevation of judges to the Supreme Court has ended, the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana officially notified its recommendation of nine names for appointment as judges to the top court.

Only in the Express

As tension mounted the night before the airlift of Indian diplomats and civilians from Kabul, the Indian establishment communicated over an encrypted messaging system on a “real-time basis” with their American counterparts for the evacuation.

From the Front Page

A Delhi court discharged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused of abetment to suicide and cruelty, in a case involving his wife’s death. Tharoor told the court that it was “seven-and-a-half years of absolute torture”. He later said that his faith in the judiciary had been “vindicated” and his “long nightmare” was over.

The Delhi Police has identified three of the policemen who allegedly forced five men injured during the Northeast Delhi riots last year to recite the national anthem. The incident had been captured on video, with one of those injured later dying.

Stating that the “policy decision” to bar women from admission to the National Defence Academy (NDA) “is based on gender discrimination”, the Supreme Court allowed women candidates to sit for the NDA entrance exam scheduled to be held on September 5.

Must Read

With jobs in many sectors of India Inc seeing a sharp rise in wages and salaries for the quarter-ended June 2021, there appears to be a revival of sentiments and confidence in a thin slice of the labour market. The last quarter emerged as the first in the last five that showed a large-scale revival in wage expenses by listed companies, reflecting upward revisions and fresh hiring. But while this is a good sign, it doesn’t mean the pandemic stress on employment is over.

Harish Bagera, a 34-year-old air-conditioning technician from Karnataka, returned home after spending 604 days in a prison in Saudi Arabia on charges of defaming the Crown Prince and a community on social media. A probe by the Udupi police found that impersonators were behind the post that landed him in jail.

After swiftly and effortlessly seizing control of Afghanistan, the Taliban will now seek to build a government — and here, negotiations and accommodation may have a bigger role to play. They face the hardscrabble of give-and-take politics, and appear to be in negotiations to accommodate several interests within the factions and tribes. From Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, we take a look at the men to watch out for in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, three dogs deployed with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were airlifted from Kabul, along with several Indian citizens escaping the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Maya, Bobby and Roobi returned to “familiar smells and sounds” at ITBP’s Chawala Camp in Delhi after serving the country in Afghanistan for three years. ITBP officials said that the canines carried out their duty with “bravery, professional competence and fierce loyalty” to the troops.

And Finally

India won the bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m relay event on the opening day of the World Athletics U20 Championship at the Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi in Kenya. Barath Sridhar ran the opening leg followed by Priya Mohan and Summy while Kapil who ran the anchor maintained the lead behind Nigeria and Poland with a time of 3 minutes 20.60 seconds.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose