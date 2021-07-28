Daily Briefing: Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka CM today; Opposition to push jointly in House for Pegasus discussion

Good morning,

The Big Story

In what is being seen as a signal that B S Yediyurappa (BSY) will continue to wield considerable clout in the Karanataka government, his protege Basavraj Bommai, who was the Home Minister till recently, will take oath as the new Chief Minister today at 11 am. Bommai, however, did not follow BSY when he quit the BJP in 2013. At the time, BSY said Bommai “ranks number one for betrayals”.

Express in Tokyo

After another medal-less day for India at shooting, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh took aim at the coaching staff and pointed to why India missed the target by such a wide margin. The NRAI chief claimed that internal wrangling within the team, especially among coaches of the pistol team, might have impacted the performances.

From the Front Page

At an Opposition parties’ meeting chaired by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, it was decided that they would work together to mount pressure on the government for a discussion on the Pegasus spyware phone hacking row in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said all the parties would give adjournment notices on the Pegasus scandal.

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, who arrived in New Delhi on a brief visit, will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar this afternoon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 pm, before flying for Kuwait later in the evening. His visit is expected to lay the groundwork for the Quad leaders’ summit later this year in the US, which PM Modi is scheduled to attend.

As the Centre stepped in to dial down tensions between Assam and Mizoram, who are both embroiled in a border dispute, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he would deploy 4,000 commandos along the state’s 165-km boundary with Mizoram, and move the Supreme Court over the contested border point.

Must Read

Engineering aspirants are in for some stiff competition as the latest data from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) shows that the total number of seats in engineering institutes in India has hit 23.28 lakh — the lowest in a decade. The reduction in seats has been attributed to the steady stream of engineering colleges applying for closure. This year, 63 have got AICTE’s nod for closure.

The second wave is not over yet, the Union Health Ministry reminded states as 22 districts reported a rise in daily new Covid-19 cases. The surge is being witnessed in some areas across seven states — Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Maharashtra. “This increase is a cause for concern,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health, said.

The Chhattisgarh government’s decision to take over a financially-strapped private medical college has nothing to do with the fact that the institute is owned by a family into which his daughter is married, according to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Assuring total transparency, Baghel said the move to acquire the college was “an attempt to save the future of a medical college and hundreds of students in the state”.

And Finally

There is no Olympian like Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua. He first rose to fame after his stint as the flag-bearer at the Rio Games five years ago, when he walked through the stadium topless with copious amounts of coconut oil slathered on his upper body. In Tokyo this year, Taufatofua had yet another unique Olympic experience — after training for almost two years in kayaking, he ended up competing in taekwondo.

Delhi Confidential: With the BJP already in full election mode, party MPs from election-bound Uttar Pradesh are all set to have brain-storming sessions on Wednesday and Thursday with the central party and the central government over the tasks they will have to take up.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at the resignation of BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, what happened during the recent clash at the Assam-Mizoram border, and the latest updates on the Pegasus snooping scandal.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose