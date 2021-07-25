Daily Briefing: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches silver medal; ‘Don’t let daily count go above 50,000,’ Covid group tells govt

Good morning,

Express at the Olympics

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, she failed to log even a single legitimate lift in the clean-and-jerk section of her event. Every day for the last five years, Mirabai Chanu has been living with the feeling of that ‘failure’. All that is now in the past for the Manipur lifter who clinched a silver medal by lifting 110 kg, four times her body weight, in her first attempt in the clean and jerk.

In Nongpok Sekmai, a village in the eastern corner of Imphal Valley, 60-year-old mother Tombi Devi recalls how Chanu, her youngest daughter, would collect firewood and carry it on her head while her siblings would spend time studying and weaving.

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India celebrates on the podium after winning the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India celebrates on the podium after winning the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The Big Story

The existing number of ICU beds in the country is sufficient to meet a surge of only 2.7 lakh new cases per day. Asking the government to prepare itself for a level of 4-5 lakh cases per day in the next surge, the empowered group of officers has recommended an additional 80,000 ICU beds and around 1 lakh more oxygen-enabled non-ICU beds. They also said all steps should be taken to keep the daily case count below 50,000.

From the Front Page

Issues concerning human rights and democracy will also be on the agenda when US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken visits India next week. The visit will lay the groundwork for the first in-person Quad leaders’ meeting as well as the India-US 2+2 meeting to be held later this year.

Days after conducted searches at the premises of Dainik Bhaskar Group, the Income Tax department alleged that the conglomerate had evaded taxes to the tune of Rs 700 crore over six years.

Must Read

From social censure to the wrath of their families, from criminal cases to physical attacks, a safe house in New Delhi has provided shelter to 10 couples from across the country. We talk to some of the couples who sought solace here when times were tough and they had nowhere else to go.

Covid can be transmitted from an infected mother to a baby during the perinatal period, a study published in the journal Indian Pediatrics has claimed. The study also suggests increased morbidity in infected infants, with a significant correlation with premature births, indicating the possibility of increased risk of premature labour in Covid-positive pregnant women.

Of the names in the alleged Pegasus snoop list, Prahlad Singh Patel stood out not just for being a Union minister but also for as many as 15 of his acquaintances being apparently under watch. Apart from his own name, the list also featured that of his wife, media adviser, cook and gardener. So why would this BJP veteran and old MP hand draw such ‘interest’?

And Finally

For the last few weeks, Mussoorie has been perched on the horns of a dilemma as the return of tourists heralded a boost for the hill station’s flailing economy, but led to a startling surge in coronavirus cases. Now officials are trying to find a middle ground.

