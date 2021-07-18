Daily Briefing: UP calls off Kanwar Yatra; Yediyurappa faces exit, calls meeting of MLAs July 26

Good morning,

Kanwar associations across Uttar Pradesh have “unanimously” agreed to call off the Yatra this year following an appeal from the state government. This comes after the Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of a report in The Indian Express on UP’s decision to allow it and asked it to reconsider.

In part-2 of The Indian Express series on the post-poll violence in West Bengal in May, we look at the case of a 60-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked inside her home by Trinamool men and one of them raped her, as her five-year-old grandson watched. Her family admits that the attackers include relatives embroiled in land dispute but also say they are supporters of the TMC.

Will Karnataka see a change of guard? Well, it depends on whom you are asking. Though Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa denies it, senior leaders in the party say “it’s just a matter of time”. Sources said Yediyurappa, during his Delhi visit, received signals that he should hand over the reins on account of his advancing age, health concerns and the need for an image makeover.

Meanwhile in Punjab, while it is clear that Amarinder Singh will stay on as Chief Minister, he appears to have reluctantly agreed to the appointment of his rival Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president. But he refused to meet Sidhu until the latter apologised for posting what he called “derogatory” tweets against him.

A closer look at wholesale and retail inflation data reveals a marked surge in not just food items but also fuel, minerals and metals over the last four quarters. The looming concern is that the sharp rise in producers’ prices will progressively translate into consumer price inflation with some lag.

The Thane Zilla Parishad has started a ‘Jholi Mukt Abhiyan’ in the tribal pockets of the district to end the practice of carrying or resting infants in cloth hammocks, typically made out of sarees. Their argument is that the cloth contraption could potentially restrict breathing for infants and increase the potential of malnourishment.

A typo allowed a man accused in a child sexual assault case to walk free for almost three years, a recent judgment delivered by the Madras High Court has revealed. The HC overturned the acquittal after it was found that the trial court had “misinterpreted a typographical error” in the case evidence, due to which the word ‘semen’ had been recorded as ‘semman’, which means red sand in Tamil.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his freshly reshuffled Cabinet, one of the names that stood out was that of IIT and Wharton-educated bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw. He seemed to have been plucked from relative oblivion and placed in the high seat of Railways and Information Technology Ministries. But for those looking, Vaishnaw has always been around, making a slow and steady rise.

Since India first went into lockdown last year, Sai Nath Public School in Delhi has already seen over 100 students drop out. Struggling to stay afloat, the ‘budget school’ — the student body of which mainly comprises the children of daily wage workers, shop owners and cab drivers — was forced to slash the salaries of junior teachers, and let go of some staff. But Sai Nath Public School is not alone. Schools just like it across the Capital have similarly been battered by Covid.

What do the Olympic Games and distinctly Japanese animation shows and films, or anime, have in common? Well, quite a lot. Four years after the 1968 Olympics in Tokyo, which was the first to be broadcast on TV, the first sports anime Kyojin was aired. Since then, sports anime has become a major subgenre of Japanese animation, with hundreds of films and graphic novels documenting some of the greatest moments in Olympics history.

