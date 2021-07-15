Daily Briefing: UP call to allow Kanwar Yatra ‘disturbing’, says SC; 8-hr wait at Tokyo airport for Indian Olympic sailors

Good morning,

The Big Story

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report in The Indian Express, the Supreme Court called the UP government’s decision to allow the annual Kanwar Yatra amid the Covid pandemic as “disturbing” and sought a response by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, UP Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jai Pratap Singh said that the Yatra will be held because it is a matter of “faith” and “tradition”.

Only in the Express

On May 26, the government is learnt to have written to Apple India seeking detail on compliance with the new IT rules. The letter, however, was later withdrawn after the government reached an understanding that Apple’s iMessage would not be considered a ‘social media intermediary’.

A player of the Indian cricket team in England has tested positive for Covid -19 virus and is staying in home isolation at the moment, The Indian Express has learnt. The player is home quarantined at his relatives’ place at present and is likely to join the tour party in Durham later.

From the Front Page

A proposal allowing development authorities to permit construction of offices of ‘national political parties’ on land meant for ‘residential use’ has been approved by the Uttarakhand government, effectively clearing the way for a new state headquarters for the BJP on a 12,320 sq m plot. The building will have 55 rooms and four halls, along with a digital library, and a space that can seat at least 500 people.

Must Read

India’s six-member sailing team did not have the warmest welcome when they touched down in Tokyo for the Olympics on Tuesday. The team, which was the first from India to arrive, took a little more than eight hours to complete the entire process at Tokyo’s Haneda airport before they could finally leave for their hotel. But under the shadow of the pandemic, the Indian Olympic Association has warned the country’s contingent to be prepared for more such delays.

The Delhi Police arrested three men who had signed up for the constable recruitment exam last year. They were among 24 people who have been arrested for an examination fraud carried out in at least three centres. But what linked the three men to the crime? Three admit cards bearing the same candidate’s photograph.

Nearly a month after the suspected dowry death of 24-year-old Ayurveda student Vismaya V Nair, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in an unprecedented move, observed a 10-hour fast from 8 am Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan to create awareness against the practice of dowry.

Fully vaccinated domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai may soon be permitted to enter the city without an RT-PCR certificate. In a letter to the state government, BMC chief IS Chahal explained the reasoning behind this. Several passengers travel for the purpose of business and return the same day, he pointed out. In this case, conducting the test and getting the report becomes impossible.

And Finally

What happens if an athlete tests Covid-19 positive at the Tokyo Olympics? The International Olympic Committee’s latest Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) somewhat answers that question. As per the SSR, an athlete or team that contracts the illness will not be considered disqualified, but instead as ‘did not start (DNS).’ However, it leaves a few questions unanswered.

Delhi Confidential: The CPI (M) may be engaged in a bitter political battle with the BJP in Kerala, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appears to have struck a friendly chord with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the national capital.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at the Covid scenario in India, UP’s new population policy, and finally a recent meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose