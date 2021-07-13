Daily briefing: PM to meet CMs of Northeastern states today; Assam CM tables Cattle Preservation Bill

The Big Story

Amid a high test positivity rate in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states to discuss the Covid-19 situation. As many as 37 out of the 58 districts that reported a positivity rate higher than 10 per cent between July 5 and July 11 were from the Northeast.

Only in the Express

At a time when WhatsApp and Twitter are in a tussle with the government over the new IT Rules, lawyer and public policy researcher Smriti Parsheera discusses questions on accountability, free speech and what privacy means on social media.

From the Front Page

The Punjab Congress, “within two-three days”, will get a new state unit chief, and the state Cabinet will also be reshuffled, said Congress general secretary Harish Rawat. The changes are being made with the party trapped in a face-off between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and challenger Navot Singh Sidhu.ahead of next year’s Assembly polls.

A new cattle Bill tabled by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state Assembly proposes to bar the sale and purchase of beef or beef products in areas “predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non beef-eating communities”, or “within a radius of 5 km” of any temple or sattra (Vaishnavite monasteries).

Must read

A leaked wedding card forced a family in Nashik to call off their daughter’s wedding to a Muslim man following protests by their community. The protesters described the marriage as a case of “love jihad”. But their story did not end there.

Last week, we have seen pics of crowds milling at hill stations without masks or social distancing, which prompted the Centre to issue an alert. How heavy was the footfall? 35,425 tourists reached the outskirts of Nainital and 32,000 more travelled to Mussoorie in Uttarakhand over the last weekend.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court held a midnight hearing on a plea by 15 BJP leaders who sought immediate directions to ensure their safety after scores of farmers laid siege to a party worker’s house for nearly 12 hours.

And Finally…

After close to seven years in foster care with the Damles, a Hindu family, Mohammad Amir returned to his Muslim parents on June 30. But the 19-year-old promised he would come to Nagpur for his “mummy’s” birthday on July 12. On Sunday, he traveled 300 km to fulfil that promise.

Delhi confidential: Before Uttar Pradesh announced its population “balancing” plan, several party MPs had mooted this through private members Bill in Parliament. Now they are reviving those Bills.

In today’s podcast episode, we look at what led to the Punjab Congress crisis and why the draft e-commerce rules has industry players worried.