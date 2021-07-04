Daily Briefing: Uttarakhand gets new CM, Sonia set to replace Adhir as Lok Sabha leader

Good morning,

Uttarakhand will get its third Chief Minister in four months after the BJP legislature party chose Pushkar Singh Dhami, a surprise pick given that he has just two terms in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, besides Uttarakhand, discontent has been brewing in several state units — from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka to Tripura and Madhya Pradesh and even in states where it is in the opposition, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

At The Indian Express e.Adda last week, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke on four years of his government, the second wave of Covid-19, and the use of the National Security Act (NSA) in the state.

A fortnight before the Parliament monsoon session, the Congress is likely to replace its leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The move is being seen as an attempt by the party to build bridges with the Trinamool, against which it fought in alliance with the Left in the recent Assembly elections.

The vice-chancellors of all the 27 state universities in Rajasthan, who attended the launch of Governor Kalraj Mishra’s biography on his 80th birthday, were surprised to find two cartons of the biography waiting for them in their vehicles. And they were also handed a bill of Rs 68,383 for 19 copies.

Forty five days after they were reported missing, the bodies of a woman, her two daughters and two of their relatives were recovered from a eight-feet deep pit in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district. Behind the murders, police believe, is a man whose affair with one of the sisters had gone sour. The victims’ family alleges police did not act on time due to his “BJP links”.

As 50-year-old Atul Keshap moved to Delhi this week to take charge as the Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, a wave of nostalgia washed over him. “I was very moved as the plane was landing in Delhi because I have a lot of thoughts of my father…I was flooded with memories of my grandmother,” he said. He also recalled visiting Panipat as a young boy in the 70s and early 80s, where he would bond with his doting grandmother over plates of halwa-puri.

Homeless people should also “work for the country” as the state cannot provide them with every amenity, the Bombay High Court said after hearing a PIL filed by an NGO seeking relief for the homeless and urban poor. While disposing of the PIL, the HC told the state and the BMC to consider making public toilets available for use without charging fees for the homeless.

Nearly 15 lakh people flew in from across the world to Kerala in 13 months since the first week of May 2020, with 10.45 lakh of them stating “loss of job’’ as the reason for their return, according to government data as on June 18. However, there is no data on how many of these expats have migrated back, or returned to their overseas destinations.

Not out at 57. Punjab MLA and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu clearly believes he has another innings in him. In 1996, Sidhu famously quit cricket mid-way through an England tour and flew home, rattling the already shaky captainship of Mohd Azharuddin. Over two decades later, he is taking on another Captain, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, and it is no surprise that Sidhu is refusing to walk away quietly this time.

Two Myanmar nationals, who succumbed to Covid-19 while in judicial custody in Manipur, died due to deprivation of nutritious food and proper medical attention, Imphal-based rights group Human Rights Alert (HRA) has alleged in a letter to Manipur Human Rights Commission, seeking a magisterial inquiry into the alleged “custodial death”. The two deceased women were allegedly arrested along with 27 others for entering the country without proper documents.

“If you have watched the Harry Potter films, let me tell you that volunteering was like that – meeting dementors (the pandemic) who suck the joy out of you.” As the debilitating second wave of the pandemic finally starts showing signs of waning, volunteers are beginning to confront the scars that the pandemic has left on them.



