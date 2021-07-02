Daily Briefing: Zydus Cadila seeks nod for world’s first DNA Covid vaccine; Medical association clerk behind Mumbai vaccine scam

Good morning!

Big Story

In what could be the world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid-19, Zydus Cadila, the Ahmedabad-headquartered pharmaceutical company, has approached India’s top drug regulator for restricted emergency approval for ZyCov-D, its three-dose shot. The manufacturer believes this to be a gamechanger in India’s fight against the Delta variant.

Only in the Express

As part of an investigation done by The Indian Express, records of the Registrar of Companies and Ministry of Corporate Affairs over the last 11 years have revealed that at least six heads of top regulatory bodies, and two senior associates, took directorships with private companies within their regulatory domain raising questions of propriety and conflict of interest. In some cases, even the norm on cooling-off period was given the go-by.

Pew Research Centre has recently released a report on Religion and India: Tolerance and Segregation, based on serious survey data with almost 30,000 respondents. It is a one-of-a-kind glimpse into the complex interplay of religion, identity and politics in India. Referring to this survey, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: “India emerges from the survey as an overwhelmingly religious country, across all religions.”

From the Front Page

The Supreme Court has dismissed the Centre’s plea seeking a review of its May 5 ruling that the power to identify Socially and Educationally Backward Classes lies exclusively with the Central government and not states for granting quota in jobs and education.

With the Delimitation Commission set to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week, key mainstream political parties in the Valley, including the National Conference and the People’s Conference, are likely to participate in the discussions with the Commission, sources told The Indian Express.

A clerk who was fired by the Malad Medical Association and Shivam Hospital in Mumbai, which is a designated vaccination centre are behind the city’s largest fake vaccine scam. The incident came to light after employees of Bank of Baroda received neither their final vaccination certificate nor did their second dose reflect on the Co-WIN portal.

Must Read

In Chhattisgarh, around 30,000 students of the state-run ‘Pota Cabin Schools’ have been at home for over a year since the residential educational institutions were shut during the Covid lockdown. The schools were first set up as part of a government scheme across the state’s Naxal-hit areas to house children closer to district headquarters. But as the pandemic rages on and these schools remain shut, officials fear that some of these children may veer towards Naxals.

Assam activist and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi walked free after a special NIA court in Guwahati cleared him of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA for his alleged role in violent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state in December 2019.

In a bid to encourage electric carmaker Tesla to set up shop in their states, the governments of Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra are keen to roll out the red carpet. Gujarat is offering an estimated 1,000 hectares in Mundra on the Kutch coast. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government offered the company land 7-8 months ago, but are yet to hear from them, a senior official said.

And Finally

Abhimanyu Mishra is no ordinary 12-year-old. On Wednesday, he became the youngest Grandmaster in chess, beating the earlier record set by Russian GM Sergey Karjakin. But according to his parents, when he isn’t making waves in the world of chess, Abhimanyu is just like other pre-teens — in his spare time, he plays video games to cool off, and his next big goal is to complete one of the books in JK Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ series.

Delhi Confidential: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has to become an MLA before September 10, when the six-month period since taking over the reins of the hill-state ends. And this seems to be giving sleepless nights to the BJP leadership.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, Indian Express’ Shyamlal Yadav discusses his exclusive investigative series that highlighted how half the independent directors on PSU boards have ties with the BJP.

Until tomorrow

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi