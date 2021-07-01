Daily Briefing: Kin of Covid victims entitled to compensation, says SC; Days after PM meet, delimitation panel plans visit to J&K

Good morning,

The Big Story

The Supreme Court directed the National Disaster Management Authority to recommend guidelines within six weeks for ex gratia to family members of those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. The bench, however, declined to specify the amount of compensation to be provided.

Only in the Express

An analysis of a private corporate database has revealed that since 2009, at least 225 retired Central Government officials became directors and joined the boards of private listed companies. In many cases, they were made directors in companies before the mandatory cooling-off period of one year after retirement.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, in a fireside chat with Anant Goenka, executive director, Indian Express Group, shares his experiences of helping people, particularly migrant workers, during the pandemic.

From the Front Page

In one of the first steps towards holding elections, the Delimitation Commission will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir from July 6 to July 9, and interact with political parties, public representatives and state government officials for redrawing of boundaries of existing Assembly seats.

Amid rising inflation and falling incomes, the government has decided to keep the interest rates for small savings schemes unchanged for the July-September quarter, the fifth in a row. It had withdrawn a cut in rates soon after announcing the same in April.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that in the 17 general elections since Independence, “the masses have performed their duties reasonably well”, but “mere right to change the ruler, once every few years, by itself need not be a guarantee against tyranny…” He said “it is the turn of those who are manning the key organs of the State to ponder if they are living up to the Constitutional mandate.”

Must Read

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) including 23 new villages in the existing city limits, Pune has officially become the city with the largest geographical area in Maharashtra. The PMC will now have a geographical area of 516.18 sq km, thus replacing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has 440 sq km area, as the civic body with the largest area.

Four years have passed since the rollout of the GST regime. While it may have outgrown the teething procedural troubles, it falls way short in terms of living up to its billing as a simple, transparent and self-policing tax dispensation.

With the European Union forming a Digital Covid Certificate framework to facilitate free movement from July 1, New Delhi urged the EU to consider India-made vaccines, such as Covishield and Covaxin, for Indians travelling to Europe, sources said. If the EU continues to resist India’s proposal, sources said people from the EU are likely to face mandatory quarantine upon arrival in India.

Eleven years after he was arrested by the Gujarat Police on terror charges, 43-year-old computer professional Bashir Ahmed Baba returned home to Srinagar after a Vadodara court held that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations under UAPA. Accusing him of attempting to set up a terror network in the state, the Gujarat ATS had arrested him from Anand in 2010.

And Finally

Indian-origin American Abhimanyu Mishra has made history by becoming the youngest-ever chess Grandmaster in the world. At 12 years, four months and 25 days, he obliterated the long-standing record held by Sergey Karjakin, who was 12 years and seven months old when he attained the title.

Delhi Confidential: After denying that retired bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose had submitted a report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP’s failure in the Assembly polls, the party now seems to be relying on another report prepared by Bose, along with four others, to establish post-poll violence in West Bengal.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at the government’s latest stimulus measures, the One Nation One Ration Card scheme, and what we know about the efficacy of Covaxin.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose