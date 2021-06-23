Daily Briefing: All parties in J&K alliance to be at Delhi talks; 3 out of 5 shots in record day one surge given in rural areas

Good morning,

The Big Story

Leaders of the Gupkar coalition unanimously agreed to attend tomorrow’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. With the invitation to the talks not spelling out the agenda, some within the alliance feel that New Delhi’s move is shaped by political imperatives–from international to regional.

Only in the Express

In the third edition of The Indian Express Thinc series on migration and healthcare, experts discussed healthcare provisions for migrants, the need for community-based health services and universal health coverage.

From the Front Page

Revised data from the Union Health Ministry showed 88.09 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on the record-breaking Monday and that 64 per cent of the vaccinations took place in rural areas. That is three out of every five shots administered.

The Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus has now been tagged as a ‘variant of concern’ after it was detected in three states—Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. It has three worrying characteristics: increased transmissibility; stronger binding in receptors of lung cells; and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Two controversial orders by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K Patel were temporarily stayed by the Kerala High Court, which asked the government why it was upsetting the region’s food habits. Patel had recently ordered the closure of government-owned dairy farms, and for meat and chicken to be taken out of the menu of the midday meal scheme.

Must Read

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine has shown the ability to bring down symptomatic Covid-19 cases by 77.80 per cent, according to data from its much awaited phase 3 trials. The results come just a day ahead of the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company’s scheduled meeting with the WHO, where it is expected to submit its proposal for an Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.

Fourteen Covid patients at an isolation ward of Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu were left without oxygen supply for eight terrifying minutes last week — an incident, which the mechanical engineer concerned alleges was no accident. The official who was posted at the O2 plant, said some “unknown” persons “deliberately and mischievously shut off the control valve’’ of the isolation ward, a claim that GMC administration is yet to confirm or deny.

The decision to fight the Bihar assembly elections outside the NDA was “well discussed” with the BJP, Chirag Paswan said, even as his LJP remained embroiled in a bitter internal feud. This decision to fight the elections alone, and field candidates in seats where the JDU was contesting, has been termed by the rebel faction headed by party MP and his uncle Pashupati Paras as a bad call – one that precipitated the split in the party.

And Finally

Under the Jharkhand government’s Phoolo-Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan, over 15,000 women selling unregulated liquor were rehabilitated and counselled to adopt an alternative business source, with the provision of interest-free loans up to Rs 10,000. Officials say that over 13,456 women have been given loans through self-help groups and counselling to adopt alternative micro-enterprises — ranging from agro-based activities and sale of forest produce to animal husbandry.

Delhi Confidential: At a time when PM Modi and chief ministers are pushing the vaccination programme, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also trying to do his bit to make the mission successful. In a meeting with presiding officers of all states, he encouraged them to create awareness campaigns about Covid vaccinations.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at speculations that BJP might be looking for a new chief ministerial candidate ahead of the 2022 UP assembly polls, how monoclonal antibody treatment works, and the Kerala High Court imposing a stay on two controversial orders of the Lakshadweep administration.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose