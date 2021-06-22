Daily briefing: 82.7 lakh jabbed in record day; Sharad Pawar to host meeting of Oppn parties today

Good Morning,

The big headline from last evening was that the country reported 82.70 lakh vaccinations in one day, by far a record number since the vaccination drive launched on January 16. The reasons behind the surge in vaccinations, top government sources said, were increased supply to states and increase in free vaccination sites.

A remote district in Arunachal Pradesh has managed to have 50% of its 18-44 population, and over 90 per cent of its 45+ age group, vaccinated with a first dose. How did it achieve this? Health workers used a boat, a pick-up truck and even a JCB excavator to reach such remote places on the Myanmar border.

As the Covid vaccination drive enters the next phase with the government providing free shots to all adults, Udaipur in Rajasthan has a problem on its hands. How to improve vaccinations in tribal hinterlands where hesitancy is high?

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with key political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir this week, senior Congress leader and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that restoration of “full statehood” will be “top of the agenda”. He, however, was non-committal on whether he would demand restoration of special status to J&K.

There is growing concern in the Government over the way the Rs 4000-crore deal between PNB Housing Finance and The Carlyle Group has been structured, in which shares have been sold at a discount to the book value.

Though not his first attempt to stitch up a non-BJP federal front, NCP chief Shard Pawar will host a meeting of the Rashtra Manch, a cross-party platform, at his residence for the first time today. Leaders from all the major Opposition parties and even non-political figures are expected to attend.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has initiated sweeping changes to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, imposing new registration requirements for online retailers and a ban on “specific” flash sales—and mandating sharing of information with Government agencies.

Four years after he was arrested from Agartala for his alleged involvement in aiding a terrorist attack at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru in 2005, Habeeb Miya, 40, a driver, was released last week after the NIA Special Court said police had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

Sea levels around Lakshadweep, according to a study, are estimated to rise between 0.4 mm and 0.9 mm annually, causing coastal erosion in many of the islands, and possibly submerging the smaller islets.

From OTP and password generation to linkage of past returns, the new income tax portal developed by Infosys is riddled with glitches. The Union Finance Ministry is likely to raise these issues with the IT services company in a meeting today.

Delhi confidential: President Ram Nath Kovind is taking a train to Kanpur later this week. Since it is not every day that the President of India travels by train, instructions have been issued that no construction work along the track should be carried out that day between New Delhi and Kanpur from morning until 8 pm.