Daily Briefing: Mumbai building collapse wipes out 9 of family; Asiad gold medallist Dingko Singh dies at 42

Rafiq Siddiqui had stepped out of his house on Wednesday night. When he came back, he found only rubble. Twelve people died that night when a three-storey building collapsed in the Malwani area of Malad (West), in suburban Mumbai. Siddiqui lost nine members of his family.

A significant percentage of vaccinations carried out in some of India’s biggest cities are of employees of large corporates — mostly in the service sector but some from manufacturing as well — and their families, official data analysed by The Indian Express show.

Jitin Prasada, who on Wednesday became the first among the Group of 23 Congress leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi last year seeking radical changes in the organisation to leave the party, speaks with The Indian Express on why he quit the Grand Old Party, and what drew him to the BJP. “Those who question [my] ideology, they should first look at the ideology which ensured that the Congress party is in government with the Shiv Sena today,” he said.

Two years after the gender gap closed in undergraduate science, for the first time, there are as many women as there are men enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce programme, according to the latest findings of the All India Survey on Higher Education

The Tamil Nadu government has asked Dr M G R Medical University in Chennai to conduct an “impartial probe” into the alleged “unauthorised collection” of at least Rs 22 lakh from final-year MBBS students of a prestigious government medical college in the name of conducting practical exams.

A week ago, on June 3, when vaccination centres run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government had to remain shut due to vaccine shortage, lakhs of doses were still available with private hospitals not far away from the BMC headquarters. Wondering why? This is because private hospitals in Mumbai procured 22.37 lakh doses, four times more than the 5.23 lakh doses the civic body was allocated by the state government.

It appears the Delhi government bit off more than it could chew when it announced it was giving 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice to people not covered by the PDS as a one-time benefit. According to officials — initial supplies, meant for two lakh beneficiaries — were exhausted within days. Hoards of people gathered outside distribution centres were forced to return home empty-handed.

“We can solve numerous social ills in Assam, if immigrant Muslim community adopts decent family planning norms.” This was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to the state’s Muslim community at a recent press conference in Guwahati. He said that his government would support initiatives to educate Muslim women and reduce poverty. “But poverty will never be reduced unless you control your population,” he added.

Four UK nationals, three of whom were of Indian origin, were responsible for abducting Mehul Choksi and taking him to Dominica from Antigua and Barbuda, according to the fugitive jeweler’s legal team. The aim of the abduction was to remove the protection he enjoyed in Antigua, so he could no longer have the option of appealing to a UK privy court, his lawyer claimed.

From an orphan who knew nothing else but boxing to becoming a role model for India’s greatest champions, Dingko Singh touched many lives. On Thursday, the 1998 Asian Games gold medallist succumbed to cancer, after a long fight, at his home in Imphal. He was 42.

Delhi Confidential: Despite the intense campaign by his rivals to get him replaced, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ensured that he enjoys the support of the central BJP leadership.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at how the crisis of overcrowding was addressed in Indian prisons amidst the pandemic, when social distancing was key.

