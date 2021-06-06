Daily Briefing: Centre sends ‘last notice’ to Twitter over social media rules; India, China can solve own issues, says Putin

Good morning,

Big Story

As the tussle between the Centre and Twitter intensifies, the Centre has issued “one last notice” to the microblogging site, warning that the platform immediately follows all requirements of the newly announced guidelines for social media intermediaries, failing which, it “shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India”.

Only in the Express

As the Covid-induced lockdowns hit the economy hard, P Chidambaram writes about a survey he had asked a friend to carry out to map the impact the shutdowns have had on the Indian middle class: “Losing income, facing higher expenses, driven to borrow, dipping into savings and not very confident of one’s ability to repay, the average householder is a frazzled person. It is not a reassuring picture of a country that, until recently, boasted that its economy was the fastest growing large economy of the world.

From the Front Page

Asserting that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are “responsible” leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said they both are capable of solving issues between the two countries, and that it was important that no “extra-regional power” should interfere in the process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advanced the country’s target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by five years to 2025, from 2030, saying the increased focus on use of ethanol as a fuel was positively impacting the environment as well as the lives of farmers.

A month after the TMC stormed back to power for a third successive term in West Bengal, party MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been named its national general secretary, the de facto No. 2 in the party.

Must Read

Amidst growing instances of man-tiger conflict in the region, Forest Depart officials are now deploying radio telemetry to track tigers prowling around the Vidarbha landscape — indicating that the animals are moving in a much wider swathe of land outside the protected areas than previously known. As of now, Vidarbha has 331 tigers in a forest area of about 26,775 sq km, dissected by 84,202 km of roads.

A total of 42,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin were sold to 40 private hospitals in Punjab by the government. Of these, 39 hospitals were able to procure only 100-1000 vaccines each. Where did a massive chunk of the vaccines go? Well, as many as 30,000 of these were bought by one alone — Max Super Specialty Hospital, Mohali.

As Rajasthan witnesses a surge in cases of Covid-related Mucormycosis, better known as ‘Black Fungus’ and amid an acute shortage of Amphotericin B injections to treat the condition, there has been an uptick of patients reporting one of its most grave effects — complete loss of vision.

Postponed last year, the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin next month under the shadow of Covid. The locals are wary, the athletes are anxious, the training sessions are truncated, and the restrictions are extensive. Can the most challenging Olympics still be the greatest show on Earth?

And Finally

“Ab toh sapne bhi Covid ke hi aate hain,” a young nurse from Bihar’s Nalanda district said, echoing the sentiments of thousands of medical professionals across rural India who have been combating the aggressive and often unrelenting second wave. Beyond the lack of oxygen beds and life-saving drugs, doctors and nurses have had to battle fear, misinformation and despair.

Until tomorrow,

Rahel Philipose and Rounak Bagchi