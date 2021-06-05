Daily Briefing: Serum Institute gets ‘preliminary’ nod to produce Sputnik V; RBI announces sops to revive economy

Good morning,

The Second Wave

With focus on reviving the country’s Covid-hit economy, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee slashed its growth projection, kept main policy interest rates unchanged, and unleashed a host of measures to support businesses and ensure their access to liquidity.

In what both reflects and accentuates the problem of vaccine inequity, just nine corporate hospital groups in big cities have cornered 50 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccine stock meant for the private sector in the month of May.

A new study has found that the massive surge in coronavirus infections in Delhi in April was caused by the rapid spread of B.1.617.2, a sub-lineage of the variant first found in Maharashtra last year and recently named Delta by the World Health Organization. This is the first time that a surge in any region has been directly linked to the circulation of a particular variant of the virus.

Triggering another showdown between the Centre and social media platforms, late last month, Facebook and Instagram took down a fact-check post by the Press Information Bureau, in which it had rebutted a false claim linking Covid vaccinations to death. The post was restored on both platforms following the government’s intervention.

Only in the Express

The Serum Institute of India has received a “preliminary” permission from the country’s drug top regulator to make test batches of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, The Indian Express has learnt. If cleared, the Pune-headquartered vaccine maker may be able to add one more Covid-19 vaccine to its portfolio.

From the Front Page

The Delhi High Court dismissed the suit filed by actor Juhi Chawla against introduction of 5G technology in India and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on her and two other appellants for “waste of judicial time”.

Must Read

A week after a battered and bruised Mehul Choksi was arrested by Dominica police, a chartered jet operated by Qatar Airways returned to Delhi without the fugitive diamantaire onboard. The 13-seater Bombardier Global jet — which was parked in Marigot since May 28 with a team of officials to secure Choksi’s deportation to India — flew 7 hours to Madrid where it made a 90-minute halt, before finally landing in Delhi at around 11 pm IST.

A second Covid-19 package of Rs 20,000 crore, Rs 1,000 crore for providing Covid vaccines free of cost to everyone above 18 years, and no new proposals for higher taxes — these are the highlights of the revised Budget presented by the CPI (M)-led LDF government in Kerala.

Since 2017, Apple’s Bengaluru app accelerator has been helping developers fine-tune and effectively market their apps — many of which saw tremendous success on the App Store. But what sets Indian developers apart? According to Eshwar Vangala, who heads the tech giant’s App Accelerator, it’s their “entrepreneurial spirit”. “I’ve seen that in droves in India,” he said.

And Finally

India is set to lose one quota in the wrestling category at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after heavyweight wrestler Sumit Malik failed a dope test and tested positive for a prohibited substance, called methylhexanamine, during an Olympic qualifying tournament in Bulgaria.

Delhi Confidential: While detractors of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa are trying to lobby against him with the party’s national leadership, the visit of his son and BJP’s Karnataka vice president B Y Vijayendra to the national capital seems to have ruffled some feathers in the state unit and triggered speculation.

